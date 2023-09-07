‘She’s fighting’: Robi Domingo on fiancée Maiqui Pineda’s health condition

Robi Domingo recently opened up about his wedding plans to fiancée Maiqui Pineda amid the latter’s ongoing battle with a rare autoimmune disease.

The TV host said that Maiqui has insisted on pushing through their wedding despite her health condition.

“So, we talked about it honestly because of her condition. I was the one who told her baka dapat nating i-delay ng konti because I was thinking of her health condition. And then she said, ‘Don’t. Give me something to hope for.’ Upon hearing that, of course, I cried. Lalaban tayo. Fight,” shared Robi in a media interview.

The “settling down will happen after the wedding,” he added. But when is the big day? “The wedding will happen sa takdang panahon,” teased Robi.

Earlier, Maiqui shared she was diagnosed with dermatomyositis that causes muscle weakness, inflammation and a skin rash.

The Kapamilya host said his soon- to-be bride is “getting better” but admitted that the battle is “a long way to go.” “But malayo duon sa image ko na nakikita sa kanya or nakikita sa kanya sa hospital bed. Now, she can walk properly.”

Apart from staying with Maiqui in the hospital, Robi would show his support for his partner by taking charge of all the things that need to be taken care of.

“I fix her HMOs (Health Maintenance Organization) and then right now, since she is focused on her health. I’m the groomzilla now. I’m the one who handles everything. I’m feeling a bit pressured and stressed but it’s the details that count. Like, ‘OK, ako na bahala. Relax ka na diyan,’” he offered.

With everything that had happened lately, Robi got to reflect on a lot of things. “Of course, I have a lot of questions about faith. Why her? Why now? Of all the people, why are we the ones affected?” he said. “But you have to cling on to those (moments) of faith and also just looking at her and her progress, it gives me strength na, ‘OK, she’s fighting.’”

Robi revealed that between the two of them, he is more of a crybaby than Maiqui. “Nalaman ko na ang bigat-bigat ng pakiramdam ko before but now we’ve accepted the fact that we have a working prognosis not just in terms of her health, but how we could fix our relationship not just with us, but with (God).”

The STAR and other press got to interview Robi during Lucky PIE Time Media and Trade Conference held at Sequoia Hotel in Quezon City recently.

