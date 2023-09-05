^

Baby Enriquez shares husband Mike Enriquez's real cause of death

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 5, 2023 | 11:09am
Baby Enriquez, Mike Enriquez and Jessica Soho
GMA Network

MANILA, Philippines — Mike Enriquez's wife Lizabeth "Baby" Yumping-Enriquez revealed that the veteran broadcaster really fought for his life. 

In her interview with Jessica Soho, Baby said Mike's "been through a lot."

"They had to do dialysis and dito nila pinapadaan," she said. 

"'Yung new kidney niya was doing well. No rejection at all. Kaya nga sabi ko sayang, you know," she added.

Mike, however, suffered from Pneumonia.

"Because nga 'yun palang kidney transplant, they give you anti-rejection medicine. And that anti-rejection medicine lowers your immune system. So, kaya nahirapan ang mga doctors to arrest the infection because of that," Baby said.

Baby also revealed that Mike passed away while having a dialysis. 

"His BP (blood pressure) dropped and suddenly his heartbeat stopped," she said.

She just received a text from Mike's caregiver that the veteran broadcaster was being resuscitated. 

"Ha? Sabi ko, why? Hindi ko in-expect 'yun kasi routine na magda-dialysis siya e pang ilang beses na niya 'yun," she said.

After three tries of resuscitation, Baby said it's enough. 

"After that, nu'ng after ng third resuscitation, I was in the ICU (intensive care unit) e. Nandoon lang ako sa labas kasi I couldn't bear to see him with so many tubes connected to him. Sabi ko I'll go out na. And then I broke down na," she said. 

Mike passed away last August 29, a month shy of his 72nd birthday.

He is best known for his long stint with GMA, as news anchor for news and public affairs programs "Saksi," "24 Oras," "Super Radyo DZBB" and "Imbestigador." — Video from GMA Public Affairs YouTube channel

RELATED: Veteran news anchor Mike Enriquez passes away at 71

