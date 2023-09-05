Visiting the quiet town where Audrey Hepburn once lived

Audrey led a quiet life in this house for 30 years.

One cold and rainy winter morning while on a visit to Switzerland, Peter and Badette Navarette got me inside their car for a trip to Vaud somewhere north of Lake Geneva to visit his aunt. “Pete’s Tita” lived in Tolochenaz, a small, quiet town where fenced-in chateaus alternate with quaint cottages and with small farms.

“Tita,” however, did not live in any of them. What we drove through was a huge iron gate that opened into a cemetery. It turned out that knowing how much I enjoy watching Audrey Hepburn, they decided to surprise me with a visit to the place where she lived for many years and where she is now buried.

Audrey, a beautiful woman of motion pictures with an extraordinary love and compassion for people in need, now rests in a simple grave surrounded with blooming winter flowers. A stone crucifix identifies her place, Audrey Hepburn 1929 to 1993. No fuss. No frills. Probably just like what she was as a person.

A short drive away is the Place Audrey Hepburn, a little plaza where visitors can sit and take a break. A bronze bust, which is a wonderful Iikeness of Audrey with her gamin hairstyle, can be found here. The bus stop a few steps away is also named after Audrey.

Nearby was her house, with its name in a plaque by the gate La Paisible. That means peaceful. It was closed. Peter heard of plans to open it to the public but it did not happen because the family was concerned that Audrey’s memory was being commercialized in the town for the wrong reasons. We just took in the tiled roof, shuttered windows and the gardens by craning our necks over the fence and envisioned the quiet, happy life she led in that home for 30 years.

It was a short restful interlude in a hectic trip. Pete’s Tita Audrey was worth the trip. The beauty of Tolochenaz has that kind of calming effect. Maybe that was why Audrey chose to build her home there and it is now most fitting that remembering her comes with sounds and images of so much beauty.

Audrey was a big movie star with an Oscar, Golden Globe and a British Academy of Film Award for her work in Roman Holiday. She also has a Tony for her performance in the play Ondine. It is just too bad she never got a Grammy because of the memorable music she left behind.

Audrey loved to sing. In fact, she did her own singing in the Gershwin soundtrack of the musical picture Funny Face, which also starred Fred Astaire. It was also reported that she considered using her own voice for My Fair Lady but had to lip synch to Marni Nixon in the end.

Still, I believe that her contribution to popular music certainly rates a Grammy or two or more. Foremost among these is the song Moon River from Breakfast at Tiffanys. It was said that somebody from the producers’ side suggested that the Moon River footage be cut from the film. That did not happen because Audrey put her foot down. “Over my dead body!” she told them.

I am very happy, and I am sure so are other music lovers that Audrey did. Her rendition of the song turned out to be not only memorable, but also the best.

Composed by Johnny Mercer and Henry Mancini, Moon River went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1961. It was named Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the Grammys in 1962.

From the moment when William Holden took her in his arms to dance to Isn’t It Romantic in Sabrina, great music became synonymous with almost every Audrey Hepburn movie. Remember Fascination in Love in the Afternoon? The Nelson Riddle soundtrack of Paris When It Sizzles, an Ennio Morricone for Bloodline and the Mancini score for Wait Until Dark. All brilliant. And aside from Moon River, there are those other Mancini themes like Charade and the achingly lovely Two for the Road. I play them again and again.

Meanwhile, The Intimate Audrey exhibit is in town on the first stop of its Asian tour. This is made up of career and personal memorabilia from Audrey’s life that was put together by her son Sean Hepburn Ferrer and granddaughter Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer. These include her Oscar trophy and the Vespa scooter from Roman Holiday. This will be at S Maison up to Oct. 29 this year.