Annette Gozon-Valdes learns ‘most important thing in life’ from dad Felipe Gozon

Though she’s neither a singer or an actor, her familiar face graces TV screens as one of the judges on GMA’s highly-rated talent competition program, Battle of the Judges. Perhaps unknown to many, she also happens to be the president of GMA Films and GMA Worldwide, and the senior vice president for GMA Network, under which are the Talent Management Development, Program Management, Human Relations and Legal departments, plus other Kapuso network subsidiaries. She is Annette Gozon-Valdes, the daughter of Felipe Gozon, Chairman and CEO of GMA Network.

I had the pleasure of meeting Annette a couple of weeks ago and was amazed at the sheer number of titles she carries aside from being a doting daughter, a loving wife and a caring mother! Read on to learn more about Annette Gozon-Valdes and the dynamic, ever-evolving world of Philippine entertainment in this Q&A.

You graduated cum laude from Ateneo de Manila University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Engineering. You then earned your Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of the Philippines, where you graduated valedictorian with cum laude honors. Following these, you obtained your Master of Laws degree from Harvard University. This is not the usual route of someone in the Philippine entertainment industry. When did you realize you wanted to join the showbiz industry? Do you consider yourself a “nepo baby”?

“Ever since I was a child, my father already ‘brainwashed’ me to be a lawyer like him. Parallel to this, my mother — who is a housewife — exposed me to Philippine showbiz as she had weekly subscriptions to all the showbiz magazines like Kislap, Extra Hot, Modern Romances and Orig. She also taught me how to be a fan of actors and actresses and to cut out their photos from magazines and place them in an album. So probably because of this, I always had an inkling also for the entertainment industry.

“Would I consider myself a nepo baby? Well, yes and no. Yes, because it was because of my father that I became part of GMA. No, because he treats everyone equally. I have to be able to perform my job well and I am evaluated by my performance like everyone else in GMA.”

GMA is now the undisputed No. 1 TV network but there are many emerging companies which are trying their hand in broadcasting. How do you plan to maintain GMA’s top rank in the years ahead?

“We have to be able to do two things. First is to have the widest reach in terms of TV coverage in the Philippines. Second and even more important is to be the leading content provider. It is becoming increasingly clear that content should also now have global appeal. We need to keep abreast of all the new technologies that are emerging.”

With the majority of the population preferring social media over traditional media, do you think television is a sunset industry? Do you think there is a chance for TV to regain its popularity like in the ‘90s?

“I disagree that the majority of the population prefers social media over TV. Surveys show that TV still has the widest reach nationwide among all forms of media, including social media. It is true, however, that social media is becoming more and more popular as a source of entertainment. This challenges us to create content that will also appeal to social media users.”

As president of GMA Films, what can you say about the movie industry post-pandemic? Is the Philippine movie industry dying? What are your plans for GMA Films?

“I admit that the Philippine movie industry has not completely bounced back from the pandemic. I do not think that it is dying. Our filmmakers are very innovative and creative and I believe that they can address new needs and wants of moviegoers and drive them back to the cinemas.”

You are currently a judge and mentor in Battle of the Judges. What advice will you give to young people who want to enter showbiz?

“First is to hone their talents and skills. Second is to make sure that they have the passion for their craft. Third is that they have to have determination and perseverance.”

News has it that GMA spent close to a billion pesos producing Voltes V: Legacy. Will the show turn a profit for GMA despite its huge production cost? Is it true GMA will produce a live-action version of Daimos?

“We think that down the line, Voltes V can still be profitable. What we licensed is not only free TV airing rights but also OTT (over-the-top), etc. Also, with Voltes V gaining popularity and acclaim internationally, this will boost the GMA brand worldwide. As for Daimos, we are still studying it.”

Among the many hats you wear in GMA (president of GMA Films, senior vice president overseeing Programming and Talent Management, Legal Department, Human Resources Development and GMA Worldwide Group), which is the most difficult, challenging and fulfilling?

“The most difficult is Human Resources, the most challenging is Programming. The most fulfilling for me is GMA Films and my participation in the drama subcom, I love creative work.”

How do you destress and enjoy the fruits of your labor? What is a typical day for you like? Do you get to enjoy weekends?

“I try to squeeze in trips now and then. A typical day for me starts with at least eight hours of sleep, and then a prayer. Then it’s all work from there. Weekends I try to enjoy with my husband and my family.”

If you had a choice, would you prefer to be on-cam or off-cam? “Off-cam definitely.”

What are the most valuable lessons you’ve learned from your father? Are you “papa’s favorite”?

“He has no favorites. All three of us siblings are his favorites. The most valuable lesson I learned from my father is to put God first in everything. What is most important in life is our faith in and relationship with God.”