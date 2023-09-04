CNN Philippines host John Aguilar launches book about ‘finding your greatness’

The book titled Methods to Greatness: Lessons of the Mind, Body, and Soul from Asia’s Top Entrepreneurs, Athletes and Icons, and its corresponding docu-series Methods to Greatness (which is set to air on CNN Philippines), featured interviews with Asian personalities “who had something great in them” that John admired.

He generally described the book as a “great representation of the kind of greatness we have here in Asia.” Some of the Filipinos who were part of the book were ONE Championship Heavyweight Champion Brandon Vera, Toby Claudio of Toby’s Sports and RUNNR, Coach Chot Reyes of Gilas Pilipinas, Jose Magsaysay Jr. of Potato Corner, Olympian pole vault champion EJ Obiena, Nameeta Mahtani Dargani of The Art of Living Philippines, Dennis Anthony Uy of Converge ICT, and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

“The book is all about finding your greatness. I interviewed Asians around the world who had something great in them that I admired. I reached out to them during the pandemic and I wanted to really distill into the book the things that I learned from them and sort of create a way for me to a guinea pig of sorts because I actually tried out some of the things that I learned from them,” he told select press, including The STAR, during a recent book launch at the Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City.

He continued, “And I also wrote about those methods to greatness. So, it is essentially a journey of the mind, body and soul. There were some people whom I learned from in the aspects of the mind that I learned more about business or more about how to, let’s say, be a better entrepreneur.

“Some world-class athletes I interviewed as well like EJ Obiena, Brandon Vera, and from them I learned how to better take care of myself as an athlete, as someone older and hopefully wiser.

“For the soul, I interviewed people who I guess transcended into a way of seeing the world that allows them to have inner peace,” he added.

John noted the things that he learned from Pia. “Interestingly, what I learned from her was not so much like the physical aspect of. It was really about mental health because she is an advocate of mental health,” he remarked about the former beauty queen.

“And from her actually and from Jose Magsaysay Jr. of Potato Corner, I learned the value of psychotherapy. During the pandemic, I did my first psychotherapy session with a professional and it really helped me a lot.”

Being a former athlete himself, John said that among the people he interviewed for the book, the one whom he could relate to the most was EJ.

“We share a lot of commonalities because I was also a pole vaulter back in the day. And he actually confessed to me that when he was a lot younger, he was actually trying to break my record in the UAAP in high school,” the TV host said.

“But that was years ago and he said when I interviewed him, ‘You know, I actually knew about you from before because I wanted to break your record.’ He never got to break it. Because he was not that good as a high school athlete. But then again, came college and after that was when, like, in a year he grew five inches and he trained in Europe. And the rest is history.

“So, he is an example of someone who was not so good. Like Michael Jordan before, when he was starting out in basketball, he was not so good. He got kicked out of the basketball team.

“In (EJ’s) case, he was not so good. He was not even winning medals, but through sheer perseverance and I guess, fate, he is now our best hope in the Olympics.”

John further recalled that when he got to talk to EJ, they were almost both in tears.

“Because I could relate to his journey,” he offered. “At the same time, I think he could feel that I really understood where he was coming from. So, it was a beautiful moment when we got to talk for the first time through the podcast and immortalized now in the book.”

It took John a year to finish the book and all the interviews were done via Zoom during the pandemic. He dedicated Methods to Greatness to his children. “Because I want them to find their own paths towards their own greatness. Whatever that is for them,” he shared.

The main message that he wants to impart to his readers through the book is to find your mission.

“We each all aspire for our own greatness, whatever form that may take. I think greatness is relative to everyone and we shouldn’t aspire to be great the way someone is great,” said John.

“I think we each have our own calling. And we were all put in this world for a reason. And until we find that reason… I think that’s the constant step or measure that we take towards finding that greatness that allows us to live full lives.

“And, I think, the message that I want to impart to people is that if you’re not doing something that you feel you were put in this world to do, then I think, maybe, it’s time to take that first step.

“Whatever that is. Whether you’re a musician, a writer, a business person, or someone who sells the most incredible looking girls’ accessories. Whatever that is, everyone has a mission in this world. (And when you find that) mission, that will define greatness for you.”