^

Entertainment

WATCH: Jose Mari Chan lost Christmas feels – but Ninong Ry helps bring it back

May Dedicatoria - Philstar.com
September 4, 2023 | 9:35am
for Lady's Choice

Unlikely duo whips up Lady’s Choice Creamy Macaroni Salad to complete Filipino Christmas traditions

MANILA, Philippines — Guess who just crashed Ninong Ry’s kitchen vlog on the first day of the Ber months? ICYMI, it’s none other than the king of Filipino Christmas, Jose Mari Chan! And you won't believe the festive chaos that unfolded.

Ninong Ry and trusty Ian were discussing the impending holiday season when someone knocked on the door, to the surprise of the star-struck duo. Lo and behold, it’s the legendary JMC, the man who practically sings Christmas into existence in the country.

Of course, you might think that JMC’s mere presence guaranteed an instant Christmas vibe. But here’s the twist—he walked in, and felt that something’s missing. The king of Christmas himself wasn’t feeling “Christmas-y” yet.

How could that be? It turns out, he’s looking for traditions that truly make Paskong Pilipino—those that are centered on family, music and food.

And so, after decorating Ninong Ry’s kitchen into a DIY holiday workshop, Jose Mari went on to request a dish that brings families together every Christmas: a creamy macaroni salad made with "my one and only Lady’s Choice Mayonnaise!”

Screengrab/Ninong Ry YouTube Channel

With this, mayo festivities began and Ninong Ry whipped up the creamy macaroni salad for JMC. For sure, every Filipino can relate because it’s truly a Noche Buena must-have, right?

Ninong Ry hailed Lady's Choice Real Mayonnaise as the star ingredient, which always ensures a creamy, dreamy dish—the taste of Filipino Christmas perfection.

But that’s not all, Ninong Ry also cooked two more Christmas recipes showcasing the versatility of Lady’s Choice Mayo: roast chicken and embutido.

Amid the cooking, they swapped tales of Christmas traditions sprinkled with Ninong Ry’s usual good-natured banter.

Screensgrab/Ninong Ry YouTube Channel

Before leaving, Jose Mari treated Ninong Ry—and us too—with the catchy Christmas carol, #MacReunionNa from Lady’s Choice Mayonnaise.

By the way, here’s the complete playlist for your ultimate early Christmas pleasure: 10 Jose Mari Chan songs for your Noche Buena playlist.

Indeed, it was a festive fusion that warms hearts in September. Ninong Ry and Ninong Jomari reminded us that despite the holiday whirlwind, we shouldn’t forget the traditions that make Christmas truly special. Decorations, caroling and gathering around a bowl of Creamy Macaroni Salad with loved ones—the recipe for a timeless and memorable Christmas season.

Still like the good old Santa, Jose Mari Chan promises more surprises in store—thanks to Lady’s Choice and his signature Christmas vibes.

Get ready, because this Christmas is set to be merrier and more mayo-nificent than ever before! #MacReunion na with Lady's Choice!

 

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Lady's Choice. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom. 

vuukle comment

CHRISTMAS

CHRISTMAS IN OUR HEARTS

JOSE MARI CHAN

LADY'S CHOICE

RECIPES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Annette Gozon-Valdes learns &lsquo;most important thing in life&rsquo; from dad Felipe Gozon

Annette Gozon-Valdes learns ‘most important thing in life’ from dad Felipe Gozon

By Pat-P Daza | 11 hours ago
Though she’s neither a singer or an actor, her familiar face graces TV screens as one of the judges on GMA’s highly-rated...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nadine Lustre, SB19, Ivana Alawi, BarDa, 'Jopay' among TikTok Awards Philippines 2023 nominees

Nadine Lustre, SB19, Ivana Alawi, BarDa, 'Jopay' among TikTok Awards Philippines 2023 nominees

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
People's Choice nominees for the 2023 TikTok Awards Philippines have been released, with a number of celebrities and TikTok...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marvel Studios postpones releases of upcoming shows

Marvel Studios postpones releases of upcoming shows

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Marvel Studios has opted to push back the release dates of several upcoming television series including "X-Men '97....
Entertainment
fbtw
Antoine Fuqua on friendship with Denzel Washington, finale of Equalizer franchise, formula for blockbusters

Antoine Fuqua on friendship with Denzel Washington, finale of Equalizer franchise, formula for blockbusters

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Antoine Fuqua is back in the directorial chair for the third and final film in the Equalizer trilogy, which is also his fifth...
Entertainment
fbtw
CNN Philippines host John Aguilar launches book about &lsquo;finding your greatness&rsquo;

CNN Philippines host John Aguilar launches book about ‘finding your greatness’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Serial entrepreneur John Aguilar, who is also the founder and host of the business reality show The Final Pitch on CNN Philippines,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Robi Domingo, Maiqui Pineda to push wedding despite battle vs rare autoimmune disease

Robi Domingo, Maiqui Pineda to push wedding despite battle vs rare autoimmune disease

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
In his recent interview with the media, Robi said that he suggested to Maiqui that they delay their wedding, but she dec...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maymay Entrata featured on Times Square billboard in New York

Maymay Entrata featured on Times Square billboard in New York

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Maymay Entrata surprised her fans after announcing that she has been featured on the iconic Times Tower billboard in New York...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sophie Albert, Max Eigenmann share their honest thoughts on love and marriage

Sophie Albert, Max Eigenmann share their honest thoughts on love and marriage

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Sophie Albert is the niece of my dear friend Kris Aquino while Max is the daughter of the late great actor Mark Gil with former...
Entertainment
fbtw
Monday First Screening: An unusual yet heartwarming love story

Monday First Screening: An unusual yet heartwarming love story

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Rare that one discovers a romantic story about two senior citizens who meet and fall in love. The plot gets rarely explored...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with