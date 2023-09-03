^

Jake Ejercito's West Philippine Sea tweet goes viral

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 3, 2023 | 5:18pm
Jake Ejercito's West Philippine Sea tweet goes viral
Actor Jake Ejercito's tweet on Saturday, September 2, goes viral.
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jake Ejercito's post on individuals wearing "West Philippine Sea" shirts but "as still as the grave between 2016-2022" had social media busy. 

The actor on Saturday evening posted his thoughts on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter. 

"But lol at those wearing 'West Philippine Sea' shirts but were as still as the grave between 2016-2022," he wrote, ending his post with a clown emoji. 

As of press time, Jake's post has 14,000 likes, 2, 302 reposts and 374 quotes. 

Social media users cannot help but infer their own thoughts on who the actor was referring to in his post. 

On the same evening, several senators were seen wearing shirts emblazoned with the words "West Philippine Sea." 

The senators were watching the game between Philippines and China were the Filipinos drubbed the visiting Chinese squad, 96-75, during their classification match on Saturday evening, September 2, at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. 

The two countries are among the 32 teams participating at the FIBA World Cup being hosted by the Philippines until September 10. 

The Philippines and China have long been in dispute over territorial claims on the West Philippine Sea. In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines' claim but tensions continue to ensue on the contested waters even after the ruling. 

Here are some of social media reactions to Jake's post:

