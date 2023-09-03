Rhian Ramos graces Venice Film Festival 2023 red carpet in Mark Bumgarner

Rhian Ramos on the red carpet of the 80th Venice Film Festival as posted on her Instagram on September 2, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Rhian Ramos made heads turn for her custom Mark Bumgarner gown and for looking like a familiar face for many music and Hollywood fans at the red carpet of the 80th Venice Film Festival currently being held in Italy.

The "Royal Blood" star walked the red carpet in a custom champagne-colored gown by the notable designer.

Bumgarner described his creation as a "simple, clean, crisp silhouette."

Rhian expressed her delight at walking one of the most popular red carpets in the world.

"What a life this is. Walked the red carpet of the #VeniceFilmFestival2023 and felt like royalty in @markbumgarner," she shared on Instagram.

Many of her fans and fellow actors complimented the actress' look. Some could not even help but say that she looks like Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift or actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

