^

Entertainment

Rhian Ramos graces Venice Film Festival 2023 red carpet in Mark Bumgarner

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 3, 2023 | 2:55pm
Rhian Ramos graces Venice Film Festival 2023 red carpet in Mark Bumgarner
Rhian Ramos on the red carpet of the 80th Venice Film Festival as posted on her Instagram on September 2, 2023.
Rhian Ramos via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Rhian Ramos made heads turn for her custom Mark Bumgarner gown and for looking like a familiar face for many music and Hollywood fans at the red carpet of the 80th Venice Film Festival currently being held in Italy. 

The "Royal Blood" star walked the red carpet in a custom champagne-colored gown by the notable designer. 

Bumgarner described his creation as a "simple, clean, crisp silhouette."

Rhian expressed her delight at walking one of the most popular red carpets in the world. 

"What a life this is. Walked the red carpet of the #VeniceFilmFestival2023 and felt like royalty in @markbumgarner," she shared on Instagram. 

Many of her fans and fellow actors complimented the actress' look. Some could not even help but say that she looks like Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift or actress Anya Taylor-Joy. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhian Ramos (@whianwamos)

RELATED: Rhian Ramos opens up about boyfriend Sam Versoza, best friend Michelle Dee

vuukle comment

RED CARPET

RHIAN RAMOS

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Our personal lives are off-limits': Barbie Forteza on 'BarDa' going real
play

'Our personal lives are off-limits': Barbie Forteza on 'BarDa' going real

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Barbie Forteza set her foot down by shooting down any hopes for her and screen partner David Licauco's reel pairing to turn into...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nadine Lustre, SB19, Ivana Alawi, BarDa, 'Jopay' among TikTok Awards Philippines 2023 nominees

Nadine Lustre, SB19, Ivana Alawi, BarDa, 'Jopay' among TikTok Awards Philippines 2023 nominees

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
People's Choice nominees for the 2023 TikTok Awards Philippines have been released, with a number of celebrities and TikTok...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sophie Albert, Max Eigenmann share their honest thoughts on love and marriage

Sophie Albert, Max Eigenmann share their honest thoughts on love and marriage

By Boy Abunda | 16 hours ago
Sophie Albert is the niece of my dear friend Kris Aquino while Max is the daughter of the late great actor Mark Gil with former...
Entertainment
fbtw
Shiela Valderrama gets female lead, finally, in Rama Hari

Shiela Valderrama gets female lead, finally, in Rama Hari

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Now that live performances are back, the toast of Philippine musical theater, Shiela Valderrama Martinez, cannot be more thankful...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marvel Studios postpones releases of upcoming shows

Marvel Studios postpones releases of upcoming shows

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Marvel Studios has opted to push back the release dates of several upcoming television series including "X-Men '97....
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Antoine Fuqua on friendship with Denzel Washington, finale of Equalizer franchise, formula for blockbusters

Antoine Fuqua on friendship with Denzel Washington, finale of Equalizer franchise, formula for blockbusters

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Antoine Fuqua is back in the directorial chair for the third and final film in the Equalizer trilogy, which is also his fifth...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipina among contestants for HYBE's 'The Debut: Dream Academy' for next girl group

Filipina among contestants for HYBE's 'The Debut: Dream Academy' for next girl group

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Filipina Sophia Laforteza is one of twenty contestants vying to be part of HYBE and Geffen Records' next global...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kelsey Merritt purchases her first house in Los Angeles

Kelsey Merritt purchases her first house in Los Angeles

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Kelsey Merritt posed in a white maxi dress in several nooks of her new home, which include French doors, two green-colored...
Entertainment
fbtw
NewJeans, Le Sserafim heading to the Philippines for 2023 Asia Artist Awards

NewJeans, Le Sserafim heading to the Philippines for 2023 Asia Artist Awards

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
K-pop girl groups NewJeans and Le Sserafim are included in the first line-up of artists attending the 2023 Asia Artist Awards...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with