^

Entertainment

Jose Mari Chan to welcome Christmas season on 'ASAP Natin 'To'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 2:22pm
Jose Mari Chan to welcome Christmas season on 'ASAP Natin 'To'
Iconic balladeer Jose Mari Chan.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — It's September which means in the Philippines, Christmas season has arrived, and the familiar holiday songs of Jose Mari Chan will begin to be on loop until January.

Internet users have been teasing the "return" of Chan through memes, but ABS-CBN is taking it to another level by inviting the "King of Filipino Christmas Carols" to perform at the first September episode of weekend variety show "ASAP Natin 'To."

Chan will be among the special guest stars on the September 3 episode of "ASAP Natin 'To" along with World Hip Hop Dance Championship 2023 Adult Divison winners HQ led by Jacob Jaurigue.

Singer Jamie Rivera will have a belated birthday celebration and a 35th anniversary performance as the "Inspirational Diva" on the show with a new single and the help of singing champions like Bituin Escalante and Jason Dy.

Also making an appearance are the cast "Senior High" including Andrea Brillantes, Elijah Canlas, Xyriel Manabat, Zaijian Jaranilla, Juan Karlos, Gela Atayde, Tommy Alejandrino, Angel Aquino, Kean Cipriano, Mon Confiado, Ana Abad Santos, Baron Geisler, and Sylvia Sanchez, and "It's Showtime" Isip Bata kids Kulot, Jaze, Lucas, and Imogen.

Other expected performances include Darren Espanto, Martin Nievera, Morissette, P-Pop girl group Calista, a father-daughter duet from Gary and Kiana Valenciano, a "Clash Dance" showdown between AC Bonifacio and Chie Filomeno, and Kice and MRLD in a jamming session.

The variety show will also serve as a precursor to "ASAP Natin 'To in Milan" on September 10 in Italy, as Zsa Zsa Padilla, Angeline Quinto, Jed Madela, and Regine Velasquez give a sneak peek vocal treat.

RELATED: 'Not Mr. Christmas': Jose Mari Chan featured in Time

vuukle comment

ASAP

ASAP NATIN ‘TO

JOSE MARI CHAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Nakapagre-install na ba lahat?' Vice Ganda asks after replacing Toni Gonzaga as endorser

'Nakapagre-install na ba lahat?' Vice Ganda asks after replacing Toni Gonzaga as endorser

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
It looks like Vice Ganda took a swipe at Toni Gonzaga after he was named as Shopee's new brand ambassador. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Bernal gives birth to baby girl named after NBA star Luka Doncic

Kris Bernal gives birth to baby girl named after NBA star Luka Doncic

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Kris Bernal has finally given birth to her firstborn and she turned to an NBA superstar for her baby girl's name. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Drew Arellano reveals reason why he hesitated accepting 'Comedy Island Philippines' role

Drew Arellano reveals reason why he hesitated accepting 'Comedy Island Philippines' role

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Host-actor Drew Arellano was not fully all in for "Comedy Island Philippines" when it was pitched to him because of how long...
Entertainment
fbtw
Essential truths, unspeakable grace

Essential truths, unspeakable grace

By Juaniyo Arcellana | 15 hours ago
A scene or two always stands out from a Lav Diaz film, and in the case of Essential Truths of the Lake recently premiered...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jay R lists &lsquo;very fruitful&rsquo; partnership with Kyla as career highlight

Jay R lists ‘very fruitful’ partnership with Kyla as career highlight

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Jay R names his partnership with Kyla as one of the top highlights of his 20-year music career.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Regine Velasquez announces major concert in November

Regine Velasquez announces major concert in November

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
"Asia's Songbird" Regine Velasquez will be back onstage for a major concert this November. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Power of manifestation': Rabiya Mateo shows off first car, new family house

'Power of manifestation': Rabiya Mateo shows off first car, new family house

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Former beauty queen and now host-actress Rabiya Mateo is feeling blessed after reflecting on her first car and the permanent...
Entertainment
fbtw
Intimacy coach helps RK and Jane pull off R-rated scenes in Swing

Intimacy coach helps RK and Jane pull off R-rated scenes in Swing

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Real-life couple RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza shared how they were ultimately convinced to star in the R-rated erotic drama,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bong Revilla Jr. to mark 50th year in showbiz

Bong Revilla Jr. to mark 50th year in showbiz

By Leah Salterio | 15 hours ago
For next year’s summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), Sen. Bong Revilla Jr. will team up with young actress and former...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mike Enriquez's wake open to public on September 2

Mike Enriquez's wake open to public on September 2

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Members of the public wishing to pay their respects to the late veteran broadcaster Mike Enriquez will be able to do so this...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with