Jose Mari Chan to welcome Christmas season on 'ASAP Natin 'To'

MANILA, Philippines — It's September which means in the Philippines, Christmas season has arrived, and the familiar holiday songs of Jose Mari Chan will begin to be on loop until January.

Internet users have been teasing the "return" of Chan through memes, but ABS-CBN is taking it to another level by inviting the "King of Filipino Christmas Carols" to perform at the first September episode of weekend variety show "ASAP Natin 'To."

Chan will be among the special guest stars on the September 3 episode of "ASAP Natin 'To" along with World Hip Hop Dance Championship 2023 Adult Divison winners HQ led by Jacob Jaurigue.

Singer Jamie Rivera will have a belated birthday celebration and a 35th anniversary performance as the "Inspirational Diva" on the show with a new single and the help of singing champions like Bituin Escalante and Jason Dy.

Also making an appearance are the cast "Senior High" including Andrea Brillantes, Elijah Canlas, Xyriel Manabat, Zaijian Jaranilla, Juan Karlos, Gela Atayde, Tommy Alejandrino, Angel Aquino, Kean Cipriano, Mon Confiado, Ana Abad Santos, Baron Geisler, and Sylvia Sanchez, and "It's Showtime" Isip Bata kids Kulot, Jaze, Lucas, and Imogen.

Other expected performances include Darren Espanto, Martin Nievera, Morissette, P-Pop girl group Calista, a father-daughter duet from Gary and Kiana Valenciano, a "Clash Dance" showdown between AC Bonifacio and Chie Filomeno, and Kice and MRLD in a jamming session.

The variety show will also serve as a precursor to "ASAP Natin 'To in Milan" on September 10 in Italy, as Zsa Zsa Padilla, Angeline Quinto, Jed Madela, and Regine Velasquez give a sneak peek vocal treat.

