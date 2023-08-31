Awra Briguela files countercharges; Andrea Brillantes, Carlo Aquino on doing more comedy

MANILA, Philippines — After posting bail and charged with more accusations, actor Awra Briguela has reportedly also filed countercharges against Mark Christian Ravana, the guy Awra had a brawl with in a bar in Poblacion, Makati City.

Awra reportedly filed the case at the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office and a preliminary investigation was held, according to DZBB.

Related: Awra Briguela faces more charges after posting bail

Awra is among the stars of Prime Video's "Comedy Island Philippines. For majority of the cast members, the upcoming show was an opportunity to get even better at doing comedy.

"Comedy Island Philippines" is a hybrid of reality, comedy and adventure where fictionalized versions of Filipino celebrities must finish tasks, completely improvised and on the spot.

At a press conference for the show last August 30 attended by Andrea Brillantes, Carlo Aquino, Drew Arellano, Cai Cortez, and Justine Luzares — their co-stars Rufa Mae Quinto, Awra Briguela, and Jerald Napoles didn't attend, the former two instead sending video recordings — the cast were asked why they accepted the project.

Carlo and Andrea in particular are better known for their dramatic roles, although both have dabbled with comedy in the past.

"'Yung tanong ko, 'Bakit ako naisip [for] comedy?' Siyempre thankful pa rin ako at na-excite kasi nga improv at hindi pa ako nakakagawa ng ganyan na comedy. Kinabahan ako kaya tinanggap ko," admitted Carlo.

Andrea said she grew up watching shows like "Survivor" and saw "Comedy Island Philippines" as a chance to show off her skills as she feels she has potential to become a comedian, a statement which ellicited laughter from the crowd.

WATCH: Cast members of Prime Video’s upcoming show “Comedy Island” — Carlo Aquino, Andrea Brillantes (@iamandrea_b), Cai Cortez, Drew Arellano (@DrewArellano), and Justine Luzares — show off their improvisational skills in some games. | via @kjpurneIIpic.twitter.com/1IDaBcIiX1 — PhilstarShowbiz (@PhilstarShowbiz) August 30, 2023

"Sabi ko baka pwede dito ilabas. Lahat kasi sila magaling magpatawa, siyempre kailangan i-balance, 'yung ambag ko cuteness na lang," continued Andrea, quipping later she finds herself "unintentionally funny" and that "nakakapagod maging drama actress."

Justine noted that compared to his fellow actors who portrayed themselves, he was portraying his popular British Marites character from social media for the entirety of the show, "It's a familiar feeling because I get to do what I do on TikTok but this time around I don't have control over what I say."

He noted that as a content creator, his strength lies in writing comedy skits and planning out the jokes, whereas in "Comedy Island Philippines" he had to improvisational comedy with a fake British accent; despite the difficulty, Justine find it good stepping out of his comfort zone.

No stranger to comedy, Cai quipped her response to being cast in the show, "Nung in-offer sa'kin 'to, na-offend ako kasi katulad nila serious actor ako so parang 'Wow ganyan ba tingin nila sa akin, joke ang ginagawa ko all this time.' Charot! Of course I feel honored."

'Waley jokes'

The cast was also asked about how they go about continuing a scene whenever a joke falls flat, given that improvisational comedy involves coming up with jokes and ideas on the spot.

WATCH: Drew Arellano (@DrewArellano), Justine Luzares, and Cai Cortez also share their learnings from improv comedy workshops and sessions, including continuing or bouncing back from a joke that falls flat. | via @kjpurneII pic.twitter.com/9jJ1pcxK67 — PhilstarShowbiz (@PhilstarShowbiz) August 30, 2023

Drew, whose character in "Comedy Island Philippines" hosts the fictional Centennial Games that his co-stars compete in, brings up the "Yes, and..." thinking of improvisational comedy and to carry on with skits or scenes no matter what.

"If you're performing, you can't drop the ball... kahit waley, basta tuloy lang ang laban," Drew said, attributing "Yes, and..." to the resulting positivity and camaraderie on set.

Justine added that "waley jokes" makes a scene or the joke itself even funnier, an assessment that his co-stars agreed with though Cai quipped she couldn't relate.

"Normal lang 'yun sa comedy, siyempre hindi lahat ng joke natin ay taste ng iba," Cai ended. "So ano lang, kunwari walang nangyari, parang pag natisod ay titingin ka kung may nakakita at tuloy mo lang."

"Comedy Island Philippines" will premiere its first three episodes on August 31, while the remaining three episodes will drop a week later on the Prime Video streaming platform.

RELATED: WATCH: Andrea Brillantes, Awra Briguela in 'Comedy Island Philippines' trailer