'Peace of mind': KC Concepcion confirms unfollowing Kiko, Frankie Pangilinan

MANILA, Philippines — Actress KC Concepcion confimed that she unfollowed her stepdad Kiko Pangilinan and half-sister Frankie.

In her interview with Cristy Fermin on "Cristy FerMinute" yesterday, KC said that it's not a big deal that she unfollowed Kiko and Frankie.

"Hindi naman po masama na magkaroon ng time na meron kayong ina-unfollow, or meron kayong ipa-follow. Mahirap lang po talaga kapag showbiz po 'yung family, talagang lahat po pinupuna po," she said.

"Ako kasi, I think, 'yung sa akin is more of, like I said, may mga complicated po talaga pagdating sa blended family," she added.

KC admitted that her family is not perfect and she just wants to be happy.

"Meron din po talagang mga times na hindi perfect, hindi po kami perpekto. And hindi po lagi kailangang perfect. So, wala naman po akong gustong ikuwento pa apart from the fact na, ako, I just want peace of mind, I want to be happy. I want my family to be happy," she said.

"Ang gusto ko lang maging light, masaya, ayoko nang maraming drama, ayoko nang maraming hindi… 'yung forgiveness kasi sa family, important din 'yun siguro para maging okay 'yung takbo ng relationship ng lahat. And sometimes, mas gusto kong piliin 'yung peace of mind ko, Tita," she added.

