'Tinantanan mo na kami': Netizens mourn Mike Enriquez's death

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran broadcast journalist Mike Enriquez passed away at the age of 71.

He is best known for his long stint with GMA reporting on the news and public affairs programs "Saksi," "24 Oras," "Super Radyo DZBB" and "Imbestigador," the latter he hosted himself.

“It is with profound sadness that GMA Network announces the passing of our beloved Kapuso, Mr. Miguel ‘Mike’ C. Enriquez, who peacefully joined our Creator on August 29, 2023,” GMA Network said in a statement.

“He joined the broadcast industry in 1969 and then became part of GMA Network in 1995, wholeheartedly serving the Filipino audience for 54 years.”

Social media users also mourned the veteran broadcaster's passing as they took to Twitter their sympathies:

RIP Mike Enriquez ???????? a huge loss for the Philippine broadcasting industry ?? https://t.co/Sm2CrlBIDy — ??? ALWAYS YOURS ???????????? (@haeunnie14) August 29, 2023

Mid-'90s na pala sya pumasok sa GMA. As a '90s kid, lumaking walang internet/socmed, nangibabaw ang style nya ng pagbabalita. Sa newscasts (galing din sa English newscast) at coverages ng ch 7, sya ang pambato (e.g. Millennium celebration). Iconic.



RIP, Mike Enriquez. ????? https://t.co/kS8GRa8SKo — Yuan (@yuanrenminbi) August 29, 2023

Heard about Mike Enriquez passing away makes my heart break ???? I’ve been watching the man since I was a little and that made me feel like I’m somehow close to him. RIP Mike Enriquez, thank you for being the best part of 24 oras for decades ???????????? — reina (@reinamikaela_) August 29, 2023

Almost everyday nung HS pa ko, naririnig ko tlga boses ni Mike esp pag hapunan na. Kaya ngayon kapag marinig ko boses nya, it feels like HS years. Now he's gone... but not forgotten. RIP Mike Enriquez. https://t.co/5P8Eu8lpyV — JupiTech (@jupwizer) August 29, 2023

RIP Mike Enriquez. Nakakalungkot kasi napapanood ko siya mula bata pa ako. Nakakasad, unti unti na nawawala un mga kinalakihan nating mga tao sa tv. ???? — Kaye (@kaaaaye) August 29, 2023

Yung paguwi mo tapos manonood na kayo ng balita pagtapos kumain tapos palagi napang uubo si tito mike sa gitna ng monologue tapos magsasabi nalang ng excuse me po, hays sobrang kalungkot talaga https://t.co/g1jUT5uuGM — Percy RIP Mike Enriquez. (@percwithamouth) August 29, 2023

RIP Mike Enriquez. Tinantanan mo na kami. — Jerico Bacolor (@jericobacolor) August 29, 2023

You are a legend, Sir. Salamat sa’yong serbisyo. ???? RIP Mike Enriquez. — marga (@vada_mgn) August 29, 2023

no more “hindi ko kayo tatantanan!!” at “excuse me po!”???? RIP, Mike Enriquez — marga pagod era (@marga_me) August 29, 2023

HOYYY BAKIT OMG HUHU growing up, nasubaybayan ko na si mike enriquez kaya sobrang sad knowing na he died huhu. Iba yung feeling. Di naman ako kamag anak pero i basically grew up watching since lagi naman kami nanonood balita:(( RIP mike enriquez huhu — Miss Balmaceda | ???????????? (@sseyuh_dump) August 29, 2023

