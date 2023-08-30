^

Entertainment

Jennica Garcia working on annulment with Alwyn Uytingco; shuts down any chance of reunion

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 30, 2023 | 12:14pm
Jennica Garcia working on annulment with Alwyn Uytingco; shuts down any chance of reunion
Besides her major acting comeback via the Kapamilya primetime series 'Dirty Linen' and soon in another drama titled 'Fractured,' Jennica Garcia has been given the opportunity to do hosting on the traditional-digital platform PIE Channel.
Photos from Jennica’s Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jennica Garcia revealed that she and estranged husband Alwyn Uytingco have no chance of getting back to each other's arms. 

In an interview with the media during her latest endorsement launch, Jennica said that they are working on their annulment. 

“Definitely, we are already separated. Mga three years na now. And we are working on the annulment,” she said. 

“'Yung second chance kay Alwyn, nabigay ko na po 'yun sa kanya at dumating na po 'yung point na wala na talaga akong kayang ibigay,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennica (@jennicagarciaph)

The "Dirty Linen" star said she's not seeing herself getting married again after the failed marriage with Alwyn. 

“I don’t see myself doing it again. Siguro in the future pero sa ngayon hindi ko po talaga ma-imagine. Kasi naisip ko, magtitiwala na naman ako ng buong buo sa isang tao," she said.

“Hindi ko alam kung kaya ko pang i-survive 'yung next blow of heartbreak. Maybe because I need a lot of healing,” she added. 

Jennica, however, said that she's not closing her doors to a new love. 

“Mahirap na ako ma-in love ngayon. Pa-tatlong taon na tayong single pero habang patagal nang patagal, natututo ka na manood ng sine mag-isa, kumain mag-isa, tapos you also feed others. Nagkakaroon na po ako ng kumpiyansa sa sarili ko. Pakiramdam ko po 'yung bagong pag-ibig, para mahulog 'yung loob ko sa iba, dapat po magaling po siya. Kasi paano 'yan magaling na rin ako?” she said. 

“Pasensya na kung mayabang ang dating pero ginapang ko talaga itong healing ko eh. Ang layo na ng naitawid ko sa sarili ko, especially with my mental battle. So, kapag may darating na bago, I can very much differentiate a red flag from a green flag. I don’t want to awaken love. I don’t want to look for it,” she added. 

RELATEDJennica Garcia shares mom Jean’s advice for second shot at showbiz

vuukle comment

ALYWN UYTINGCO

JENNICA GARCIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lovi Poe turns emotional remembering FPJ at UK wedding; to return to 'Batang Quiapo'

Lovi Poe turns emotional remembering FPJ at UK wedding; to return to 'Batang Quiapo'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe will be back to ABS-CBN hit teleserye "FPJ's Ang Batang Quiapo" after her marriage with film producer...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rival noontime show hosts Kim Chiu, Vic Sotto sit down in rare interview

Rival noontime show hosts Kim Chiu, Vic Sotto sit down in rare interview

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Rival noontime show hosts Vic Sotto and Kim Chiu sat down for a rare interview. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Lovi Poe recalls how she met husband Monty Blencowe

Lovi Poe recalls how she met husband Monty Blencowe

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe revealed how she met her husband Monty Blencowe. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nakapagre-install na ba lahat?' Vice Ganda asks after replacing Toni Gonzaga as endorser

'Nakapagre-install na ba lahat?' Vice Ganda asks after replacing Toni Gonzaga as endorser

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
It looks like Vice Ganda took a swipe at Toni Gonzaga after he was named as Shopee's new brand ambassador. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'We're talking about papers': Moira Dela Torre admits communicating with Jason Hernandez

'We're talking about papers': Moira Dela Torre admits communicating with Jason Hernandez

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre revealed that she and Jason Hernandez are now in communication to talk about important...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jerald Napoles shares why Pinoy comedy can attract a global audience

Jerald Napoles shares why Pinoy comedy can attract a global audience

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
A new and one-of-its-kind comedy series starts streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video this Aug. 31 and stars Carlo Aquino,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gina Alajar and Ricky Davao&rsquo;s Monday First Screening is a love story and life lesson

Gina Alajar and Ricky Davao’s Monday First Screening is a love story and life lesson

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
Is romance for the young? It’s a notion often fed to us by series and movies, and other forms of storytelling. But Gina...
Entertainment
fbtw
First CinePanalo FilmFest to focus on &lsquo;hope-filled&rsquo; stories

First CinePanalo FilmFest to focus on ‘hope-filled’ stories

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
A film festival that is set to feature “inspirational and heartwarming stories” is now accepting entries. Dubbed...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Excuse me po!': 5 Mike Enriquez trivia you need to know&nbsp;

'Excuse me po!': 5 Mike Enriquez trivia you need to know 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 13 hours ago
“Everything we do must have some level of performance – performance in work, life..."
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with