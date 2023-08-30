Jennica Garcia working on annulment with Alwyn Uytingco; shuts down any chance of reunion

Besides her major acting comeback via the Kapamilya primetime series 'Dirty Linen' and soon in another drama titled 'Fractured,' Jennica Garcia has been given the opportunity to do hosting on the traditional-digital platform PIE Channel.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jennica Garcia revealed that she and estranged husband Alwyn Uytingco have no chance of getting back to each other's arms.

In an interview with the media during her latest endorsement launch, Jennica said that they are working on their annulment.

“Definitely, we are already separated. Mga three years na now. And we are working on the annulment,” she said.

“'Yung second chance kay Alwyn, nabigay ko na po 'yun sa kanya at dumating na po 'yung point na wala na talaga akong kayang ibigay,” she added.

The "Dirty Linen" star said she's not seeing herself getting married again after the failed marriage with Alwyn.

“I don’t see myself doing it again. Siguro in the future pero sa ngayon hindi ko po talaga ma-imagine. Kasi naisip ko, magtitiwala na naman ako ng buong buo sa isang tao," she said.

“Hindi ko alam kung kaya ko pang i-survive 'yung next blow of heartbreak. Maybe because I need a lot of healing,” she added.

Jennica, however, said that she's not closing her doors to a new love.

“Mahirap na ako ma-in love ngayon. Pa-tatlong taon na tayong single pero habang patagal nang patagal, natututo ka na manood ng sine mag-isa, kumain mag-isa, tapos you also feed others. Nagkakaroon na po ako ng kumpiyansa sa sarili ko. Pakiramdam ko po 'yung bagong pag-ibig, para mahulog 'yung loob ko sa iba, dapat po magaling po siya. Kasi paano 'yan magaling na rin ako?” she said.

“Pasensya na kung mayabang ang dating pero ginapang ko talaga itong healing ko eh. Ang layo na ng naitawid ko sa sarili ko, especially with my mental battle. So, kapag may darating na bago, I can very much differentiate a red flag from a green flag. I don’t want to awaken love. I don’t want to look for it,” she added.

