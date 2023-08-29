^

Entertainment

Rival noontime show hosts Kim Chiu, Vic Sotto sit down in rare interview

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 11:54am
Rival noontime show hosts Kim Chiu, Vic Sotto sit down in rare interview
Rival noontime show hosts Vic Sotto and Kim Chiu
Screengrab from Kim Chiu YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Rival noontime show hosts Vic Sotto and Kim Chiu sat down for a rare interview. 

In Kim's YouTube channel, the "It's Showtime" host asked the "EAT" host various questions, including about politics and personal life. 

Kim asked Vic if he ever thought of running for a government post.

“Hindi. Although si Tito Sen (his brother Tito Sotto) nasa pulitika. 'Yung isang anak ko nasa pulitika (Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto). Pero ako, marami nang nagtanong sa akin kung interesado ako kahit na nu'ng araw pa, even before na makapasok sa pulitika si Tito,” Vic answered. 

“Sa akin naman, pwede ka namang maging public servant na hindi ka namumulitika. Never kong in-entertain. Okay na akong ‘ra ra boys' lang, alalay lang, tagakampanya lang,” he added.

Kim also asked how much Vic is earning but he refused to answer the question. 

“Sakto lang, komportable lang sa buhay. Through the years naman, palaki nang palaki 'yun. Siyempre tumataas din ang cost of living ng mga Pilipino, so sumasabay lang 'yun. Basta komportable lang," he said. 

When asked by Kim what was the most valuable gift he gave to his wife Pauleen Luna, Vic said: "unconditional love."

Vic also shared the most valuable lesson he wanted to tell his daughter Tali. 

“Siguro 'yung pagkapasensyoso. Siguro sa buhay, kailangan patient ka. Hindi lahat ng gusto mo, ibibigay ng Panginoon o ng tadhana. Kapag hindi mo nakuha, you have to be patient na siguro balang araw, dadating. Kung hindi man, may rason 'yun,” he said.

“It’s one virtue na gusto kong matutunan ni Tali. Sa ngayon impatient eh. Kapag matagal 'yung pagkain, umiinit ang ulo eh.” — Video from Kim Chiu YouTube channel

RELATEDKim Chiu sympathizes with 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

vuukle comment

EAT BULAGA

ITS SHOWTIME

KIM CHIU

VIC SOTTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Kailangan alam niya': Judy Ann Santos on teaching daughter Yohan how to commute

'Kailangan alam niya': Judy Ann Santos on teaching daughter Yohan how to commute

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Judy Ann Santos gave a simple reason why she accompanied and taught her daughter Yohan to commute. For the actress, it is...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I will do my best': Vina Morales on replacing Lea Salonga in 'Here Lies Love'

'I will do my best': Vina Morales on replacing Lea Salonga in 'Here Lies Love'

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actress-singer Vina Morales is shrugging off comparisons between her and theater stalwart Lea Salonga as she gears up for...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Very intuitive': Joshua Garcia takes up cooking classes

'Very intuitive': Joshua Garcia takes up cooking classes

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
Joshua Garcia took up cooking lessons at the same school where his co-star Jodi Sta. Maria took up a customized course, and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Odette Quesada recalls early career move that empowered her as artist

Odette Quesada recalls early career move that empowered her as artist

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
From Till I Met You, Friend of Mine to Farewell and To Love Again, Odette Quesada is responsible for hits that helped define...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jose Manalo on pranking original 'Wow Mali' host Joey de Leon, 'EAT' hosts

Jose Manalo on pranking original 'Wow Mali' host Joey de Leon, 'EAT' hosts

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Will Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola dare to prank original "Wow Mali" host Joey de Leon and even their fellow "EAT" hosts?...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ATEEZ&rsquo;s legion of fans keeps K-pop group going

ATEEZ’s legion of fans keeps K-pop group going

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
The South Korean group ATEEZ has commenced its Asian and Latin American tour titled The Fellowship: Break the Wall and has...
Entertainment
fbtw
National Heroes' Day: OPM icons Ebe Dancel, Gloc-9, Noel Cabangon collaborate for 'Sa Duyan ng Bayan'

National Heroes' Day: OPM icons Ebe Dancel, Gloc-9, Noel Cabangon collaborate for 'Sa Duyan ng Bayan'

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icons Noel Cabangon, Ebe Dancel and Gloc-9 collaborate for "Sa Duyan ng Bayan" under Jesuit...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lovi Poe dons Filipino creation at England wedding

Lovi Poe dons Filipino creation at England wedding

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Lovi Poe married British movie producer Monty Blencowe on Saturday, August 26 (UK time).
Entertainment
fbtw
Scams targeting overseas Filipino workers inspire new GMA suspense drama

Scams targeting overseas Filipino workers inspire new GMA suspense drama

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
The Filipino diaspora is a rich source of stories that touch the heart and capture human resilience. Emerging from it is a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with