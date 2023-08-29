Rival noontime show hosts Kim Chiu, Vic Sotto sit down in rare interview

MANILA, Philippines — Rival noontime show hosts Vic Sotto and Kim Chiu sat down for a rare interview.

In Kim's YouTube channel, the "It's Showtime" host asked the "EAT" host various questions, including about politics and personal life.

Kim asked Vic if he ever thought of running for a government post.

“Hindi. Although si Tito Sen (his brother Tito Sotto) nasa pulitika. 'Yung isang anak ko nasa pulitika (Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto). Pero ako, marami nang nagtanong sa akin kung interesado ako kahit na nu'ng araw pa, even before na makapasok sa pulitika si Tito,” Vic answered.

“Sa akin naman, pwede ka namang maging public servant na hindi ka namumulitika. Never kong in-entertain. Okay na akong ‘ra ra boys' lang, alalay lang, tagakampanya lang,” he added.

Kim also asked how much Vic is earning but he refused to answer the question.

“Sakto lang, komportable lang sa buhay. Through the years naman, palaki nang palaki 'yun. Siyempre tumataas din ang cost of living ng mga Pilipino, so sumasabay lang 'yun. Basta komportable lang," he said.

When asked by Kim what was the most valuable gift he gave to his wife Pauleen Luna, Vic said: "unconditional love."

Vic also shared the most valuable lesson he wanted to tell his daughter Tali.

“Siguro 'yung pagkapasensyoso. Siguro sa buhay, kailangan patient ka. Hindi lahat ng gusto mo, ibibigay ng Panginoon o ng tadhana. Kapag hindi mo nakuha, you have to be patient na siguro balang araw, dadating. Kung hindi man, may rason 'yun,” he said.

“It’s one virtue na gusto kong matutunan ni Tali. Sa ngayon impatient eh. Kapag matagal 'yung pagkain, umiinit ang ulo eh.” — Video from Kim Chiu YouTube channel

