Lovi Poe turns emotional remembering FPJ at UK wedding; to return to 'Batang Quiapo'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe will be back to ABS-CBN hit teleserye "FPJ's Ang Batang Quiapo" after her marriage with film producer Monty Blencowe.

In a report by Gory Rula on Pilipino Star Ngayon, Lovi's manager Leo Dominguez said that Lovi will return to the Philippines on September 1 for the "Batang Quiapo" taping.

Lovi will also join Coco Martin to Milan, Italy for the "ASAP Natin 'To" show.

Meanwhile, Lovi turned emotional in her wedding reception when Sen. Grace Poe delivered her speech.

“Sabi ni Senator Grace; ‘If FPJ were alive today, he could have been so proud of you, Lovi'," Leo said.

“’I wish he were here today so that he would be walking with you down the aisle on your wedding day,’

“Very emotional ang speech ni Sen. Grace sa reception na hindi mapigilan ang mga luha ni Lovi na kailangan niyang puntahan at yakapin si Senador Grace.”

Lovi married British movie producer Monty Blencowe last Saturday, August 26 (UK time).

While her TV character in "Batang Quiapo" is a reluctant bride, Lovi was a radiant bride while walking down the aisle.

Lovi announced her engagement with Monty last August 8.

