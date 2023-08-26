^

'Depende sa tamang timing': Enzo Pineda says Michelle Vito is 'the one'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 26, 2023 | 9:39am
Celebrity couple Enzo Pineda and Michelle Vito
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Enzo Pineda said that his girlfriend, Michelle Vito, is already "the one," but getting married any time soon is not on his agenda. 

During the launch of Los Angeles-based trimmer Meridian in the country earlier this week where the couple were the special guests, Enzo said they were just waiting for the perfect time to tie the knot.  

“Depende sa tamang timing para sa aming dalawa but definitely lagi naming pinag-uusapan yan. Ilang kids ba ang gusto namin. But right now, naka-focus kami sa business namin. So besides sa pag-aartista, we have different businesses,” Enzo said.  

“Para sa akin, ipon muna para at least 'pag kinasal na kami, [the] time is right. Everything is set na,” he added.  

The actor said he can marry Michelle at any time, but they just wanted to be prepared. 

“Any time naman pwede e. Pero iba pa rin 'yung tamang timing na. Everything is set, everything is perfect. 'Pag minadali mo, ang hirap naman na 'di kayo prepared for the house, kids, family. Ayon ang iniiwasan namin,” he said.  

Michelle, meanwhile, said she is too young to tie the knot. 

"Naku hindi pa po. Bata pa po ako," she said. 

When asked if she would reject Enzo's proposal if he proposed now, Michelle said, "hindi naman.” 

"Alam ni Enzo'yon na hindi ako pwedeng i-surprise (proposal). Ayoko ng grand. Ayoko ng may ibang tao kasi gusto ko 'yung reaction ko very totoo. 

Meridian, a body hair trimmer from Los Angeles, California, is now in the Philippines with its recent launch in the Main Atrium of Eastwood Mall in Quezon City. 

To coincide with the launch, the brand introduced its #ConfidentInYourOwnHair campaign.

“We believe hair means: your body, your rules, your choice. Express yourself! Hair is hair and it’s up to you, on whether you prefer to shave it down or let it grow loud and proud,” the brand said in a statement.

Meridian revealed its line of trimmers that are designed to offer smooth shaves with no nicks or snags. These are electric, have a 90-minute battery life, rechargeable, waterproof, and have replaceable ceramic blades. The premium trimming technology allows its users to achieve the look they want, whether it is barely there, buzzcut, or bushy ‘dos.

