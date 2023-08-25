^

'I treat them like family': Heart Evangelista says broken friendships hurt more than romantic breakups

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 25, 2023 | 5:45pm
Actress Heart Evangelista
Heart Evangelista via Instagram, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heart Evangelista turned emotional upon discussing the topic of broken friendships with her husband Chiz Escudero.

In her latest video blog, Heart admitted that she is suffering after a "betrayal" by close friends. 

According to her, a broken friendship hurts more than romantic breakups. 

"Parang mas nasasaktan ako sa friendship," bungad ni Heart.

WATCH: Heart Evangelista on friendship and betrayal in latest vlog

"Kahit sa past ko, I'm always very clingy to my friends because I don't have a lot of friends. I've always been an outsider in school. I've always been, like, misunderstood, I guess," she said. 

"So, whenever I had just, like, key people, I literally would tell them that I couldn't live without them," she added. 

Heart said she realized that at the end of the day, she could count on her husband and her family. 

"And although that was where I went wrong, I feel, because I should have, you know, went to you instead of them," she said. 

"But for me, it's because, of course, you're family. That's the lesson. You should be with your family," she added. 

Going back to the question, Heart said it was painful for her to lose friends because she treats them like family. 

"I never treat my friends like friends. I treat them like family. That's why when you treat them like family, they know the good and the bad because you're confident that they saw your heart first, right?" she said. 

"So, it's painful for me. Because when I rant about my husband, I can't rant to my husband about him, right? I rant to my friends about my husband or whatever," she added. 

Recently, Heart broke her silence over the issue surrounding her former glam team.

In her interview with GMA News, Heart said that "life is like that."

"Marami tayong pagdadaanan with our careers and our personal life and everything is for a reason, and everything is for us to, you know, be stronger so we can face everything else in life,” she said.

Rumors about the rift between Heart and her glam team began when DJ Jai Ho talked about a "famous celebrity" who allegedly kicked out her "stylist and makeup artist" for maxing out her credit card. 

Heart’s makeup artist, Justin Louise Soriano, denied the credit card rumors in the comments section of his Instagram account. 

Responding to a social media user's query on Instagram, Justin said he can't let the issue pass because it's all about money. 

"Sorry but I can’t let this pass lang, especially pera ‘yung pino-point out,” he said. 

“The falling-out has nothing to do with money matters. Please, let’s stop making issues. We are over it already. Patahimikin na po natin ito,” he added. — Video from Heart Evangelista YouTube channel

RELATED: Heart Evangelista breaks silence over alleged rift with former glam team

