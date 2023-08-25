^

'Another milestone unlocked': Karla Estrada earns college degree at 48

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 25, 2023 | 4:03pm
MANILA, Philippines — TV host Karla Estrada has successfully graduated from college, marking the achievement with her recent graduation ceremony.

She finished Bachelor of Science in Office Administration from the Philippine Christian University.

Karla shared a reel on her Instagram account, capturing moments from the graduation ceremony.

"It’s never too late to graduate! Another milestone unlocked," she captioned the post. 

"Congratulations to my fellow graduates! Cheers!" she added. 

In July, Karla revealed her upcoming graduation. She shared pictures on her Instagram account wearing her graduation robe.

"To GOD be the Glory. Develop a passion in learning, You will never cease to grow," she captioned the post. 

