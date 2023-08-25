One Piece Philippines fan celebration now at MOA as Netflix releases Japanese-dub trailer with original anime voice actors

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix is gearing up for the premiere of its live-action series adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's long-running manga "One Piece" on August 31.

Oda released another written letter to get "One Piece" fans excited for the upcoming show, "Believe it or not, that world actually exists... it's ready!!"

The manga author said that while the new series can be viewed at home or on a phone, he advised seeing it in the biggest screen possible and the volume cranked up.

"See, you can start to hear it... the fearsome roar of the pirates! Do you have your swords? Food all ready?" Oda continued. "Whatever you do, spare your lives! Off you go!! On to the great pirate era!!!"

Netflix also rereleased their official trailer, this time with a Japanese dub featuring the voice actors from the original "One Piece" anime including Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, and Hiroaki Hirata.

Tanaka, Nakai, Okamura, Yamaguchi, and Hirata will all be reprising their roles as they provide the Japanese dub for Netflix's version of "One Piece.

It was previously announced that the Philippines would be one of 10 countries hosting fan celebrations ahead of the live-action series' premiere, however instead of Taguig the event will take place at the SM Mall of Asia Atrium.

Fans are invited to dress up as their favorite member from the Straw Hat crew, and select individuals will get to see the first episode of Netflix's "One Piece" a day early.

Starring in the new adaptation are Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

