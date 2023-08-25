Jose Manalo ‘big brother’ to Wally Bayola

Having been friends for 20 years, comedy duo Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola shared they never had arguments in the course of their decades-long friendship. The latter would treat the former as his “big brother” in real life.

“Since we started as a duo, we already knew each other. We don’t keep secrets (from each other),” commented Jose during a press conference for TV5’s prank show Wow Mali: Doble Tama. “Kung ano yung ugali ko, pinapakita ko sa kanya and vice-versa… We really know each other well and are familiar with each other.”

Wally, for his part, said he found a ‘big brother’ in Jose, who coincidentally has the same name with his older brother in real life who lives in the United States. “Since he lives faraway, I don’t get to spend time with him often. But Jose (Manalo), we’re always together so he is like my big brother. We are (like) siblings. I consider him as my brother.”

As close friends, they never had disagreements or issues with each other at all except during their “anniversary.” Jose quipped, “During our anniversary, he didn’t greet me. But seriously, we don’t argue or quarrel.”

“Whatever the problem is, we always help each other out over minor or major stuff,” reiterated Jose.

“Hindi namin kasi nakikita yung mali,” he continued. “Kasi kahit tayo kailangan ‘pag gising mo puro tama naman yung makikita mo. So when we are together, we always think of the good things that we should do. Hindi ko na nakikita kung may mali siya and the same thing also with Wally. So pagpanhik (when we go to our workplace), masaya, pagbaba, masaya and then go home. Just like that.”

The first time they got impressed with each other was during their first major concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in 2012. “We filled up the (venue). We didn’t think na kaya naming gawin yun.”

Wally chimed in, “Sa tagal naming (magkasama), we sometimes forget that, ‘Ay, nag-Araneta na pala tayo, nagka-album and movie na pala tayo (together).’”

The two headline TV5’s prank show Wow Mali: Doble Tama, a revival of the longest-running and multi-awarded gag show that first aired in 1996 and originally hosted by Joey de Leon. The new show premieres tomorrow, Aug. 26, and airs every Saturday thereafter at 6:15 p.m. on TV5 and 7 p.m. on Buko Channel. It is co-produced by APT Entertainment and Cignal TV.

Wow Mali: Doble Tama was offered to them by APT during the pandemic and they, Jose and Wally asked permission from Joey before they accepted the project. Jose and Wally were thankful for Joey for giving them his blessing to topbill the show.

One of the major changes that they had to do for Wow Mali: Doble Tama is that they will be in the field to do the pranks, unlike in the previous show where Joey remained in the studio.

Jose said they have a different approach in doing their pranks as compared to what the viewers see on social media. “Meron kaming sakit na ginagawa rito pero kapiraso lang, just a pinch in the heart. Kala nila nanakit, nagugulat but there’s also a part na merong kirot. Because we want to pay it forward to the people who also do good deeds.” He further teased, “There will be a ‘bayaning Pilipino’ (part).’”

“The challenge for us is to carefully choose the prank that will not offend others. It should just be for fun only,” added Wally.

“Especially now medyo mahirap na kasi parang maraming ng nakabantay, maraming mata so with the help of our creative and writers, we really go over the script and process. So Jose and I are very happy. And we also trust our creatives.”

Meanwhile, Wally was mum on the ongoing talks between the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) and E.A.T.’s production group after the noontime show was summoned by the government agency for a hearing on Aug. 14 at the MTRCB’s office in Quezon City.

The MTRCB issued a Notice to Appear and Testify to the Production Group of E.A.T following the “utterance of profane words” of Wally in the live episode of its segment Sugod Bahay Mga Kapatid last Aug. 10.

“Yes, we had talks with the MTRCB and E.A.T.’s production (team). I am not allowed to say anything and I want to keep it private in the meantime because the talks are ongoing,” said Wally who had earlier apologized for his actions.

“’Wag na nating patagalin. Whether it’s your fault or not, just say sorry. There’s nothing wrong (with saying sorry),” Jose interjected. “Hindi nakakabawas ng pagkatao to say sorry. The more na nagpapakumbaba ka, the more na mas maganda yung ginagawa mo. Hindi mo kailangang magmataas dahil isa lang ang nasa Taas at isa lang ang Superstar.”