Kathryn Bernardo reacts to viral 'vaping' video, on being role model

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo said that she is not perfect when asked about being a role model. She also said that she needs privacy, too, as her reaction to the viral video taken without her knowledge where some viewers presumed her to be vaping.

Kathryn addressed these issues during and after the press conference of her upcoming movie "A Very Good Girl," with internationally acclaimed actress Dolly de Leon.

"Growing up, hanggang ngayon, aware ako na maraming nakatingin sa'yo. You have to be good. You have to do this and that. Kasi especially 'yung mga bata, 'di ba gayahin kung ano 'yung makita sa'yo," the actress said.

Kathryn started as a child actor who appeared in shows like "Goin' Bulilit" and "Super Inggo" until she transitioned to teen shows and flicks and eventually more mature roles of late.

"But then, always every time na may presscon and they ask me this, I always answer na, hindi porket artista ano ha perfect. Hindi porke sinabi na role model, wala kaming imperfections and we can't commit mistakes and we can't learn from our mistakes. That's what I keep on telling them.

"Yes, pwedeng may ina-idolize ka. Parang ako, may ina-iniidolo ako but then, bakit ko siya iniidolo? Because I see myself in her. Maybe because nakikita ko na tao din siya, na nasaktan siya, nagkakamali siya. Napapagod siya. Nagagalit siya and that's okay," she added.

Kathryn said there is not much pressure on her because she is aware of who she is.

"Siguro wala masyadong pressure sa akin because you know, the fans always tell din na 'wag nyo ko i-idol dahil perfect ako. Hindi talaga. Promise," she said.

Kathryn talked about her role in the movie. She plays Philomena Angeles or Philo, whom she describes to be a "very honest" person who goes back to the Philippines from Italy for an "unofficial business."

Fans were surprised to see the actress utter a Filipino curse word in the movie's teaser trailer.



Kathryn said that playing Philo is new to her.

She further added: "Bago siya sa akin, but in a way, siguro 'yun 'yung reason bakit ako may small circle of friends and my family because at the end of the day, pinapa-enjoy nila sa akin yung life in general. Na yes I work hard but you know, I need to enjoy my life, too."

The actress also spoke out on the viral video after the press conference.

As reported by ABS-CBN News, Kathryn said she was saddened by it and hoped that she will also be given her own privacy.

"Well, una, sad ako na may video about it kasi parang na ano 'yung privacy ko. But then, it happens. Okay lang. Nangyari na e... Hindi naman dine-define 'yung pagkatao ko. It wont make me less of a person. So I guess. Depende na lang 'yun sa mga tao.

"Sana it won't happen again kasi kailangan din namin sometimes 'yung privacy and personal space namin," Kathryn said.

