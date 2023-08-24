Dolly de Leon on Kathryn Bernardo: 'She's a technical and generous actor'

MANILA, Philippines — Being actresses from different generations and with different styles, "A Very Good Girl" stars Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon learned a lot from each other while shooting their first major project together.

The film held a grand media conference last August 23, where it officially released its first trailer, and the two actresses were asked what they had learned from each other while on set.

Dolly said she found Kathryn to be a very technical actor unlike herself as she does not approach monitors after takes. The internationally acclaimed actress said she has not said this to her co-star.

"[Kathryn's] very technical, which is a good thing. Alam niya how to play with the camera. Kabisado niya 'yung face niya. She's very in touch with her emotions and vulnerability, and she can bring, flesh it out to make it work with the angle of the camera," Dolly said.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress called it a skill she does not have, but smilingly pointed at Kathryn telling her that she does.

Related: Dolly de Leon on becoming an Academy member, working with Kathryn Bernardo, Nicole Kidman

For Kathryn, she found herself needing a support system, given the weight of "A Very Good Girl" and her character Philo.

"At times talaga feeling ko 'di ko alam if tama ginagawa ko, and once sinabi sa'kin ni Dolly, 'That's fine, Kath. Maganda. Okay naramdaman ko 'yun,'" Kathryn shared. "Parang may extra assurance ako na okay and tama ginagawa [ko]."

Dolly added another thing she appreciates about Kathryn is that whenever she is shooting a scene, Kathryn would still be acting and emoting from behind the camera, whereas most actors will just be throwing their lines.

"Kung paano niya ginagawa 'pag sa kanya nakaharap 'yung camera, that helps a lot. She's a very generous actor as well," Dolly said.

Kathryn replied that it was one of their deals when they agreed to be part of the project together.

Starring in "A Very Good Girl" with Kathryn and Dolly are Angel Aquino, Jake Ejercito, Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga and Kaori Oinuma.

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Dominique Mancol, the film screens in Philippine theaters on September 27.

RELATED: Kathryn Bernardo named Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul International Drama Awards 2023