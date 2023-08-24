^

Entertainment

Dolly de Leon on Kathryn Bernardo: 'She's a technical and generous actor'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 24, 2023 | 1:50pm
Dolly de Leon on Kathryn Bernardo: 'She's a technical and generous actor'
Actresses Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon
Facebook / ABS-CBN Films

MANILA, Philippines — Being actresses from different generations and with different styles, "A Very Good Girl" stars Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon learned a lot from each other while shooting their first major project together.

The film held a grand media conference last August 23, where it officially released its first trailer, and the two actresses were asked what they had learned from each other while on set.

Dolly said she found Kathryn to be a very technical actor unlike herself as she does not approach monitors after takes. The internationally acclaimed actress said she has not said this to her co-star. 

"[Kathryn's] very technical, which is a good thing. Alam niya how to play with the camera. Kabisado niya 'yung face niya. She's very in touch with her emotions and vulnerability, and she can bring, flesh it out to make it work with the angle of the camera," Dolly said.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress called it a skill she does not have, but smilingly pointed at Kathryn telling her that she does.

Related: Dolly de Leon on becoming an Academy member, working with Kathryn Bernardo, Nicole Kidman

For Kathryn, she found herself needing a support system, given the weight of "A Very Good Girl" and her character Philo.

"At times talaga feeling ko 'di ko alam if tama ginagawa ko, and once sinabi sa'kin ni Dolly, 'That's fine, Kath. Maganda. Okay naramdaman ko 'yun,'" Kathryn shared. "Parang may extra assurance ako na okay and tama ginagawa [ko]."

Dolly added another thing she appreciates about Kathryn is that whenever she is shooting a scene, Kathryn would still be acting and emoting from behind the camera, whereas most actors will just be throwing their lines.

"Kung paano niya ginagawa 'pag sa kanya nakaharap 'yung camera, that helps a lot. She's a very generous actor as well," Dolly said.

Kathryn replied that it was one of their deals when they agreed to be part of the project together.

Starring in "A Very Good Girl" with Kathryn and Dolly are Angel Aquino, Jake Ejercito, Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga and Kaori Oinuma.

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Dominique Mancol, the film screens in Philippine theaters on September 27.

RELATED: Kathryn Bernardo named Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul International Drama Awards 2023

vuukle comment

DOLLY DE LEON

KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Nananaig happiness ko': KC Concepcion excited for parents Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion's reunion concert

'Nananaig happiness ko': KC Concepcion excited for parents Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion's reunion concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Actress-entrepreneur KC Concepcion is likely the most excited person for the upcoming "Dear Heart" concert that will reunite...
Entertainment
fbtw
Amy Perez opens up about marriage and motherhood

Amy Perez opens up about marriage and motherhood

By Boy Abunda | 16 hours ago
Amy Perez sees no reason to be alarmed at the current competition among noontime shows —It’s Showtime on GTV Channel,...
Entertainment
fbtw
After wedding announcement, Jomari Yllana proposes to Abby Viduya

After wedding announcement, Jomari Yllana proposes to Abby Viduya

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Jomari Yllana has proposed to his girlfriend Abby Viduya. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Bela and JC never became a couple even after many films together

Why Bela and JC never became a couple even after many films together

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Maybe it’s the chemistry or convincing portrayal, but Bela Padilla and JC Santos will somehow make your jaded and cynical...
Entertainment
fbtw
KC Concepcion teases showbiz comeback during surprise return to Manila

KC Concepcion teases showbiz comeback during surprise return to Manila

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress-entrepreneur KC Concepcion made a surprise return to the Philippines to promote her upcoming movie "Asian Persuasion"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Belle Mariano in cover of new fashion &lsquo;bookazine&rsquo; with tips from 100+ stars, including Donny Pangilinan
Exclusive

Belle Mariano in cover of new fashion ‘bookazine’ with tips from 100+ stars, including Donny Pangilinan

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
“He’s Into Her” stars Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, popularly known together as “DonBelle,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pauline Amelinckx hopes to be still seen as a &lsquo;winner and dedicated queen&rsquo;

Pauline Amelinckx hopes to be still seen as a ‘winner and dedicated queen’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
Miss Supranational 2023 first runner-up Pauline Amelinckx wants to be remembered as a “dedicated” beauty...
Entertainment
fbtw
It&rsquo;s a woman&rsquo;s world at the MTV Video Music Awards

It’s a woman’s world at the MTV Video Music Awards

By Baby A. Gil | 16 hours ago
Summer is nearing its end. It means that for pop music buffs, the event to look forward to is almost here. That is the MTV...
Entertainment
fbtw
JamSap TV unveils roster of shows

JamSap TV unveils roster of shows

By Leah Salterio | 16 hours ago
“Bridging the world through Filipino entertainment.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with