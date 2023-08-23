^

After wedding announcement, Jomari Yllana proposes to Abby Viduya

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 23, 2023 | 11:05am
After wedding announcement, Jomari Yllana proposes to Abby Viduya
Jomari and Abby
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jomari Yllana has proposed to his girlfriend Abby Viduya. 

In her Instagram account, Abby posted photos of the proposal, which happened in Hong Kong where she claimed their "love began" three decades ago. 

"He proposed and I said 'Yes' This was such a big surprise! I wasn’t expecting this baby. I couldn’t stop crying. You make me so happy baby. I love you for eternity," Abby said. 

"Funny thing is all our wedding plans is set but you wanted to propose to me where our love began 30 years ago. So excited for our future as husband and wife. You are the sweetest baby," she added.

Earlier this month, the couple announced that are set to marry in a civil ceremony in Las Vegas this November. 

"We're getting married soon, sometime in November," Jomari announced.   

"I cannot be away from work. As a councilor, as a legislator, hindi ako pwedeng mawala ng Thursday, so 'yung timing ng Halloween, for a break, para makaalis lang ako ng mabilis. Tuloy naman siya ng November," he added. 

For her part, Abby said that they will do a Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck moment in Las Vegas.  

"We’re going to Vegas. We’re gonna pull-off a JLo and Ben Affleck wedding. Kasi, gusto namin na kami lang dalawa at first," she said. 

"A few of our family members will be joining us there, like my daughter. My eldest daughter will be joining us in Vegas and some of Jom's relatives," she added.

ABBY VIDUYA

JOMARI YLLANA
Recommended
