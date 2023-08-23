Jak Roberto opens up wedding plans with Barbie Forteza

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Jak Roberto revealed that he and girlfriend Barbie Forteza are already talking about marriage.

In his interview with Boy Abunda, Jak said that they are already talking about the future.

“You’re 29, Barbie is 26. Napapag-usapan na ang kasal?” Boy asked Jak.

“May mga times na, Tito. Pero siyempre, parang mga biruan pa lang namin," Jak answered.

Jak then said that they both wanted to focus on their careers.

“Kasi may kanya-kanya pa po kaming priorities. Siya rin, iba ‘yung passion niya sa trabahong ‘to, sa showbiz," he said.

“Grabe, sobrang wild po talaga ng imagination niya na aabutin niya pa ‘yung kay Tita Gloria Romero na career. Ganu’n po ang mindset niya,” he added.

Recently, Jak took his "Anti-Silos Class" to Jose Rizal University.

In the video posted by Sparkle GMA Artist Center, Jak was asked by a student, "Ano pong masasabi niyo sa mga nagseselos nang walang karapatan?”

“Baka kailangan na ng label niyan,” Jak answered.

He then did his signature dance move as students loudly cheered.

