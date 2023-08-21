Liza Soberano opens up about her insecurities, Alopecia in Vicki Belo vlog

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano shared her insecurities in her conversation with Dr. Vicki Belo.

In her interview with the celebrity doctor, Liza said one of her insecurities is her weight.

“Throughout my showbiz career, I would always get criticized for my weight fluctuating back and forth, and the rumors about me being pregnant just because of me gaining a little weight, it would really affect my mental health,” she said.

“I always get compared to girls that are smaller than me, my peers that are smaller than me. Because I am [half-American], I also am a little bit on the bigger side,” she added.

The actress shared about how she was bullied when she was younger due to her skin issues.

“I had really bad skin growing up. I had allergic reactions to the air, changing environment. Because I grew up in America and I came here, all of a sudden, I had all these rashes coming up my legs. I kind of got bullied in school for that. People would call me ‘Hayop’ instead of saying ‘Hi Hope.’ People would say I had galis like a dog because my skin was really bad,” she said.

She also revealed that she got Alopecia in 2020 and attributed it to stress and showbizness.

“As I got older, my hair started thinning a bit. I got Alopecia actually around 2020 due to stress, and also I guess the nature of the industry that we are in, we are constantly getting our hair and makeup done, constantly under a lot of pressure, and then lack of sleep,” she said. — Video from Dr. Vicki Belo YouTube channel

WATCH: Liza Soberano opens up about her insecurities to Dr. Vicki Belo, Scarlet Snow Belo

