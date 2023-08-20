^

Entertainment

Yaya, Angelina reunited: Manilyn Reynes, Michael V guest on 'It's Showtime'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 20, 2023 | 12:58pm
Yaya, Angelina reunited: Manilyn Reynes, Michael V guest on 'It's Showtime'
Ogie Alcasid (center) with his long-time celebrity friends Manilyn Reynes (left) and Michael V (right) on the August 19, 2023 episode of "It's Showtime." It is the first time that Michael V and Manilyn were guests on the popular noontime show as it celebrates Ogie's 56th birthday this month.
It's Showtime via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Iconic TV characters Yaya and Angelina were seen again for a few minutes on national TV when Ogie Alcasid and Michael V indulged requests to do their famous "Bubble Gang" skit. 

Foregoing their wigs and costumes, Ogie channeled the bratty Angelina as he bantered with Michael V's patient Yaya character, to the delight of the studio audience and even some of the "It's Showtime" hosts. 

The skit was among the nostalgic birthday surprises of the noontime show for one of its hosts, Ogie, who will turn 56 on August 27. 

"Ang galing. For the very first time, nandito sa 'Showtime' si Manilyn at si Michael V. Dahil lang sa birthday mo," said Vice Ganda. 

Vhong agreed and remarked, "Iba ka, Kuya Ogie."

"Ang lakas e," chimed the visiting Michael V. 

Birthday boy, Ogie, said, "Hoy, napapunta ko 'yung mag-asawang si Pepito at si Elsa."

Pepito and Elsa are the characters portrayed by Michael V and Manilyn Reynes, respectively, in the long-running GMA-7 weekend sitcom "Pepito Manaloto." 

Before their skit, Ogie opened the show by playing the piano and singing one of his compositions, "Pangako." A few seconds later, Manilyn sang the song with him. 

Ogie did a duet with Michael V for another song "Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang." 

They ended the opening salvo by dancing to Ogie's upbeat love song "Dito Sa Puso Ko." 

Three decades of friendship

Manilyn, Ogie and Michael V have been friends for three decades. The trio shared that they started their friendship when they started working on movies under Regal Films and OctoArts Films in the 1990s. 

Ogie said he has been friends with Manilyn for 33 years, while he and Michael V count 32 years of friendship. 

"Mula nang pumasok ako sa industriya, parang kami na yung magkasama ni Ogie sa OctoArts. Kaming tatlo actually magkakasama," said Michael V. 

Michael V also shared a fond memory with his long-time friend. 

"Ever since kasi, alam ko dito sa ABS din nangyari 'yun. 'Yung time na sumali ako sa 'Eat Bulaga' at siya 'yung judge, marami siguro nakakaalam nito, pinatalo niya ako. Rap contest ha. Hindi rapper ito ha. Pero ang nangyari dahil doon, nagsumikap ako at naging magkasama kami sa trabaho," revealed Michael V. 

"Hanggang ngayon sa TNT, ang daming nasisirang pangarap," quipped Vice Ganda. 

The host referred to their show's singing contest segment, "Tawag ng Tanghalan," where Ogie is among the judges.

Manilyn, meanwhile, shared that she cannot forget one of her concerts where Ogie forgot some of his lines in their duet. 

Michael V and Manilyn also danced to the theme song of the show's "Mini Miss U" segment. 

They also did not miss greeting the audience with their own take on the famous greeting, "What's up, Madlang People."

Vice Ganda posted his photo with Michael V on his Instagram. The host-comedian has been vocal about wanting to work with Michael V. — Video from GMA Network, ABS-Entertainment YouTube channnels

 

RELATED: 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' star Julie Anne San Jose to guest on 'It's Showtime'

vuukle comment

IT'S SHOWTIME

MANILYN REYNES

MICHAEL V

OGIE ALCASID

VICE GANDA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
WATCH: Wally Bayola reacts to MTRCB summon over alleged inappropriate words in 'EAT'
play

WATCH: Wally Bayola reacts to MTRCB summon over alleged inappropriate words in 'EAT'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Wally Bayola confirmed that the production staff of "E.A.T" already talked to the Movie and Television Review and Classification...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ricci Rivero, Leren Mae Bautista spotted together anew

Ricci Rivero, Leren Mae Bautista spotted together anew

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Photos of basketball player Ricci Rivero and beauty queen-politician Leren Mae Bautista jogging and while inside a store together...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mark Reyes, Riot's Jay Santiago explain intricacies of bringing 'Voltes V Legacy' to life

Mark Reyes, Riot's Jay Santiago explain intricacies of bringing 'Voltes V Legacy' to life

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Director Mark Reyes and one of the show's VFX animators, Riot's Jay Santiago, said it was one of the important considerations...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista breaks silence over alleged rift with former glam team

Heart Evangelista breaks silence over alleged rift with former glam team

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista broke her silence over the issue surrounding her former glam team. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Disney announces 'Percy Jackson' series release date, drops new teaser

Disney announces 'Percy Jackson' series release date, drops new teaser

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Disney has announced that it's series adaptation of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" will debut on its streaming platform...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BL series 'My Plantito' to stream on TikTok next week

BL series 'My Plantito' to stream on TikTok next week

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
After the success of their first TikTok series "52 Weeks" last year, Puregold is set to launch Philippines first Boys Love...
Entertainment
fbtw
'My new best friend': Toni Gonzaga shares footage of daughter Polly's birth

'My new best friend': Toni Gonzaga shares footage of daughter Polly's birth

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Toni Gonzaga recounted her daughter Polly's birth in a video on her Instagram account consisting of clips leading up to the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr join Dolly Parton on 'Let It Be'

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr join Dolly Parton on 'Let It Be'

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have joined Dolly Parton in recording a version of the Beatles classic "Let It Be" on the country...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beauty Gonzalez grateful for chance to showcase Bisaya roots in GMA show

Beauty Gonzalez grateful for chance to showcase Bisaya roots in GMA show

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Beauty Gonzalez is a delight to watch as Gloria, the loving and at times jealous wife of policeman Major Bartolome “Tolome”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with