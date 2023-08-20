Yaya, Angelina reunited: Manilyn Reynes, Michael V guest on 'It's Showtime'

Ogie Alcasid (center) with his long-time celebrity friends Manilyn Reynes (left) and Michael V (right) on the August 19, 2023 episode of "It's Showtime." It is the first time that Michael V and Manilyn were guests on the popular noontime show as it celebrates Ogie's 56th birthday this month.

MANILA, Philippines — Iconic TV characters Yaya and Angelina were seen again for a few minutes on national TV when Ogie Alcasid and Michael V indulged requests to do their famous "Bubble Gang" skit.

Foregoing their wigs and costumes, Ogie channeled the bratty Angelina as he bantered with Michael V's patient Yaya character, to the delight of the studio audience and even some of the "It's Showtime" hosts.

The skit was among the nostalgic birthday surprises of the noontime show for one of its hosts, Ogie, who will turn 56 on August 27.

"Ang galing. For the very first time, nandito sa 'Showtime' si Manilyn at si Michael V. Dahil lang sa birthday mo," said Vice Ganda.

Vhong agreed and remarked, "Iba ka, Kuya Ogie."

"Ang lakas e," chimed the visiting Michael V.

Birthday boy, Ogie, said, "Hoy, napapunta ko 'yung mag-asawang si Pepito at si Elsa."

Pepito and Elsa are the characters portrayed by Michael V and Manilyn Reynes, respectively, in the long-running GMA-7 weekend sitcom "Pepito Manaloto."

Before their skit, Ogie opened the show by playing the piano and singing one of his compositions, "Pangako." A few seconds later, Manilyn sang the song with him.

Ogie did a duet with Michael V for another song "Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang."

They ended the opening salvo by dancing to Ogie's upbeat love song "Dito Sa Puso Ko."

Three decades of friendship

Manilyn, Ogie and Michael V have been friends for three decades. The trio shared that they started their friendship when they started working on movies under Regal Films and OctoArts Films in the 1990s.

Ogie said he has been friends with Manilyn for 33 years, while he and Michael V count 32 years of friendship.

"Mula nang pumasok ako sa industriya, parang kami na yung magkasama ni Ogie sa OctoArts. Kaming tatlo actually magkakasama," said Michael V.

Michael V also shared a fond memory with his long-time friend.

"Ever since kasi, alam ko dito sa ABS din nangyari 'yun. 'Yung time na sumali ako sa 'Eat Bulaga' at siya 'yung judge, marami siguro nakakaalam nito, pinatalo niya ako. Rap contest ha. Hindi rapper ito ha. Pero ang nangyari dahil doon, nagsumikap ako at naging magkasama kami sa trabaho," revealed Michael V.

"Hanggang ngayon sa TNT, ang daming nasisirang pangarap," quipped Vice Ganda.

The host referred to their show's singing contest segment, "Tawag ng Tanghalan," where Ogie is among the judges.

Manilyn, meanwhile, shared that she cannot forget one of her concerts where Ogie forgot some of his lines in their duet.

Michael V and Manilyn also danced to the theme song of the show's "Mini Miss U" segment.

They also did not miss greeting the audience with their own take on the famous greeting, "What's up, Madlang People."

Vice Ganda posted his photo with Michael V on his Instagram. The host-comedian has been vocal about wanting to work with Michael V. — Video from GMA Network, ABS-Entertainment YouTube channnels

