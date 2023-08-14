Hear Jo Koy sing: Netflix's 'The Monkey King' a great back-to-school treat

Netflix took family entertainment to new heights, bringing parenting press and influencers together with their kids for an interactive “World of Friends” celebration and an advanced screening of “The Monkey King,” the latest Kids & Family title premiering on the streaming platform on August 18.

MANILA, Philippines — From comedian, to Brazilian Jiu-jitsu practitioner and Hollywood star, Filipino-American actor Jo Koy adds another feather to his cap: singer!

Following the success of his Netflix comedy special “Jo Koy: In His Elements,” Jo Koy can next be seen, or rather heard, as the voice behind Benbo, one of the characters to watch out for in the streaming platform’s new original animated movie, “The Monkey King.”

In “The Monkey King,” Jo Koy’s Benbo can be seen doing funny antics and sharing a catchy song number with Babbo, played by American actor and martial artist Ron Yuan.

A not-so-dynamic duo of fish minions, Benbo and Babbo are the Dragon King's most-trusted yet impossibly stupid henchman. They are Dragon King's biggest fans, and they share in his dream of world water-domination so that they'll be close personal friends with the most famous villain of all time.

Individually, Benbo is nervous and awkward, the source of incredibly dumb questions and observations posed from a place of innocent idiocy. Babbo is the slightly less ignorant half of the pair, desperate to exude confidence and competence who always thinks he knows what he’s talking about, but nevertheless, can still often be swayed by Benbo's ridiculous logic.

“The Monkey King” is an action-packed family comedy that follows a rebellious and charismatic Monkey and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King, and Monkey's greatest foe of all — his own ego. Along the way, a young village girl challenges his self-centered attitude and shows him that even the smallest pebble can have a big effect on the world.

Directed by Anthony Stacchi (“Open Season,” “The Boxtrolls”) and Executive Produced by Stephen Chow (“CJ7,” “The Mermaid”), “The Monkey King” features a powerhouse, all-Asian voice cast like Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jo Koy, Ron Yuan, Stephanie Hsu, and more.

The venue was creatively transformed befitting the epic world of the Monkey King. The screening room was thoughtfully designed to resemble the Jade Palace, complete with a “heavenly buffet” table, which offered food and refreshments to everyone who attended. Curated games and activities aimed to provide 'round the clock entertainment for children and adults alike were also present.

To foster friendship and strengthen family bonds, kids took part in “The Monkey King”-themed games like “Make It Like Monkey,” “Hundred Demon Hunt,” and “The Coconut Battle,” where they received special Netflix prizes that added a layer of joy to the whole affair. The event also spotlighted other captivating titles from Netflix's expansive Kids & Family selection like “Sonic Prime” and “My Little Pony,” which were coupled with a dedicated coloring station.

Netflix remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering heartwarming and inspiring stories that families can enjoy watching together. Check out this month's exciting Netflix Kids & Family slate or simply type "Kids & Family" in the Netflix streaming app search bar to see a wide range of selections. — Video from Netflix Philippines via YouTube