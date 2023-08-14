^

Entertainment

Hear Jo Koy sing: Netflix's 'The Monkey King' a great back-to-school treat

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
August 14, 2023 | 11:58am
Hear Jo Koy sing: Netflix's 'The Monkey King' a great back-to-school treat
Netflix took family entertainment to new heights, bringing parenting press and influencers together with their kids for an interactive “World of Friends” celebration and an advanced screening of “The Monkey King,” the latest Kids & Family title premiering on the streaming platform on August 18.
Netflix / Released

MANILA, Philippines — From comedian, to Brazilian Jiu-jitsu practitioner and Hollywood star, Filipino-American actor Jo Koy adds another feather to his cap: singer!

Following the success of his Netflix comedy special “Jo Koy: In His Elements,” Jo Koy can next be seen, or rather heard, as the voice behind Benbo, one of the characters to watch out for in the streaming platform’s new original animated movie, “The Monkey King.”

In “The Monkey King,” Jo Koy’s Benbo can be seen doing funny antics and sharing a catchy song number with Babbo, played by American actor and martial artist Ron Yuan. 

A not-so-dynamic duo of fish minions, Benbo and Babbo are the Dragon King's most-trusted yet impossibly stupid henchman. They are Dragon King's biggest fans, and they share in his dream of world water-domination so that they'll be close personal friends with the most famous villain of all time.

Individually, Benbo is nervous and awkward, the source of incredibly dumb questions and observations posed from a place of innocent idiocy. Babbo is the slightly less ignorant half of the pair, desperate to exude confidence and competence who always thinks he knows what he’s talking about, but nevertheless, can still often be swayed by Benbo's ridiculous logic.

“The Monkey King” is an action-packed family comedy that follows a rebellious and charismatic Monkey and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King, and Monkey's greatest foe of all — his own ego. Along the way, a young village girl challenges his self-centered attitude and shows him that even the smallest pebble can have a big effect on the world.

Directed by Anthony Stacchi (“Open Season,” “The Boxtrolls”) and Executive Produced by Stephen Chow (“CJ7,” “The Mermaid”), “The Monkey King” features a powerhouse, all-Asian voice cast like Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jo Koy, Ron Yuan, Stephanie Hsu, and more.

Netflix took family entertainment to new heights, bringing parenting press and influencers together with their kids for an interactive “World of Friends” celebration and an advanced screening of “The Monkey King,” the latest Kids & Family title premiering on the streaming platform on August 18. The immersive watch party unfolded simultaneously with other similar gatherings across Southeast Asia like Thailand and Indonesia.

The venue was creatively transformed befitting the epic world of the Monkey King. The screening room was thoughtfully designed to resemble the Jade Palace, complete with a “heavenly buffet” table, which offered food and refreshments to everyone who attended. Curated games and activities aimed to provide 'round the clock entertainment for children and adults alike were also present.

To foster friendship and strengthen family bonds, kids took part in “The Monkey King”-themed games like “Make It Like Monkey,” “Hundred Demon Hunt,” and “The Coconut Battle,” where they received special Netflix prizes that added a layer of joy to the whole affair. The event also spotlighted other captivating titles from Netflix's expansive Kids & Family selection like “Sonic Prime” and “My Little Pony,” which were coupled with a dedicated coloring station.

Netflix remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering heartwarming and inspiring stories that families can enjoy watching together. Check out this month's exciting Netflix Kids & Family slate or simply type "Kids & Family" in the Netflix streaming app search bar to see a wide range of selections. — Video from Netflix Philippines via YouTube

vuukle comment

JO KOY

NETFLIX
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mark Leviste breaks silence over rumored US wedding with Kris Aquino

Mark Leviste breaks silence over rumored US wedding with Kris Aquino

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Social media users were puzzled if Kris Aquino and Mark Leviste got married in the US after the Batangas vice governor commented...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lovi Poe leaves 'Batang Quiapo' to prepare for wedding

Lovi Poe leaves 'Batang Quiapo' to prepare for wedding

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Lovi Poe has reportedly filmed advance episodes of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" before leaving for Europe. 
Entertainment
fbtw
David Licauco on Jak Roberto: 'He's smart enough na maintindihan'
play

David Licauco on Jak Roberto: 'He's smart enough na maintindihan'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The trio of David Licauco, Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto are currently the talk of the town as fans are divided between the...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Eras Tour: My Swiftie daughter&rsquo;s account of a &lsquo;life-changing show&rsquo;

The Eras Tour: My Swiftie daughter’s account of a ‘life-changing show’

By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
By now, I’m sure Taylor Swift fans have heard about how grand the pop artist’s record-breaking Eras tour has been...
Entertainment
fbtw
Luis Manzano cleared of Syndicated Estafa, also scam victim &mdash; NBI; Vilma Santos reacts

Luis Manzano cleared of Syndicated Estafa, also scam victim — NBI; Vilma Santos reacts

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) absolved Kapamilya host Luis Manzano in the Syndicated Estafa complaint against...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hollywood strikes: Dolly de Leon can promote local films, but not international projects
Exclusive

Hollywood strikes: Dolly de Leon can promote local films, but not international projects

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Dolly de Leon is a member of SAG-AFTRA which is currently on strike asking for better wages for actors and putting in place...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nadine Lustre, 'Family Matters' among FAMAS 2023 major winners

Nadine Lustre, 'Family Matters' among FAMAS 2023 major winners

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 hours ago
Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 entry "Family Matters" was the big winner at the 2023 Filipino Academy of Movie Arts...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon, 'Iti Mapukpukaw' make history at Cinemalaya 2023

Dolly de Leon, 'Iti Mapukpukaw' make history at Cinemalaya 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
Carl Joseph Papa's "Iti Mapukpukaw (The Missing)," the first animated full-length feature to compete at the Cinemalaya...
Entertainment
fbtw
K-pop idol Eric Nam partners with Philippine -based talent agency NYMA

K-pop idol Eric Nam partners with Philippine -based talent agency NYMA

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
With Eric Nam joining NYMA (Now You Must Aspire), the talent management agency under Philippine company KROMA Entertainment,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with