K-pop idol Eric Nam partners with Philippine -based talent agency NYMA

Eric Nam joins KROMA Entertainment’s talent management agency NYMA. The South Korean singer says of his visits to Manila: ‘Whenever I’m here, I feel like I’m just getting a big warm hug from my fans and when I’m not here, they are just active online, which is why I always feel a strong connection to Manila.’

MANILA, Philippines — With Eric Nam joining NYMA (Now You Must Aspire), the talent management agency under Philippine company KROMA Entertainment, Filipino fans can expect to see the Korean singer-actor more often in the country.

Looking back on his past visits in Manila, he felt that he didn’t get to explore the city as much as he wanted as his stays were brief. “I feel like I was every time in Manila, it was so short and it’s a very quick trip in and out. But what I do know and what I absolutely appreciate is that I have the best fans in the world and many of them are here in the Philippines and in Manila,” he said in a press conference.

“Whenever I’m here I feel like I’m just getting a big warm hug from my fans and when I’m not here, they are just active online and over social media which is why I always feel a strong connection to Manila. So yeah, I am absolutely looking (forward) to coming back as often as possible (and) doing as many shows as possible.”

He mounted a fan meet at the Market!Market! last Saturday and performed at the Wish 107.5 Bus Roadshow at Eastwood City.

EN Management, which houses global talents in the likes of Eric, Epik High, Tablo and Jamie Miller, has teamed up with NYMA to “further expand market reach in the Philippines.” EN Management was founded by Eric’s brother, Eddie, who also serves as the chief executive officer. Welsh musician Jamie also joined NYMA as one of its talents.

Eric with head of NYMA Kat Bautista.

Eric is “very excited about partnering with NYMA” as he gets to “explore a lot of interesting ways to do (shows) in the Philippines.”

Head of NYMA Kat Bautista remarked, “NYMA and EN Management have the potential to achieve remarkable things through this partnership. Starting with bringing great talents back to connect with the Philippine audience and creating opportunities for Filipino talents to be on the world stage.”

Eric just dropped his second single Don’t Leave Me Yet, part of his upcoming album House on a Hill which will be out on Sept. 8.

The podcaster of Daebak Show and TV personality’s forthcoming album is a reflection of his 10-year journey as a singer-songwriter.

He shared, “In many ways, in everything that I learned and experienced as a singer-songwriter, I think as an artist of many different mediums, I think I really put in this album, on this package. Not only (that), it is a musical journey where we really experiment in trying to always improve the style and quality of the music, also visually because visuals are so important.”

“We really put a lot of effort in shooting a short film and about four music videos and a full world and universe around this album. And so we put a lot of attention to detail and had a lot of fun with it.”

“It was not easy to do,” Eric admitted. Nevertheless, he added, “It was a challenge that I feel like I wanted to take on.”

Reaching 10 years in the industry is a “big moment” for him. “Let’s do this properly and so I’m really excited for fans and listeners to really dive into the music.”

He recorded the album “with a lot of introspection.”

“I think the album came about as I was really contemplating what it is that really makes people happy (and at the same time) really motivates (them),” Eric said. “And what makes us want to wake up every day and you know, fight for what we fight for and stand for what we stand for and so a lot of that will be shared in the music.”

House on a Hill also features the track Only for a Moment, a collaboration with British pop duo Honne.

Furthermore, Eric’s dream collaboration would be with Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Charlie Puth, among other pop or ballad artists.