The Eras Tour: My Swiftie daughter’s account of a ‘life-changing show’

MANILA, Philippines — By now, I’m sure Taylor Swift fans have heard about how grand the pop artist’s record-breaking Eras tour has been so far.

My daughter Gabbie has been a fan of Swift for over 15 years now. I still remember Gabbie’s first-ever concert was Swift’s Speak Now show held at Araneta Coliseum. I vividly recall that when Taylor came out in a harness, how Gabbie — who was only nine years old then — broke into tears and said, “Mommy, she looks like a beautiful princess!” From then on, Gabbie has been a Taylor Swift fan and 12 years later, she hoped and prayed to be able to watch the Eras show live.

Last November, as I was relaxing at home, Gabbie suddenly started screaming, and I panicked! To my relief, it turned out that she wasn’t hurt or anything, but reacting to the announcement of Swift going on an American tour. Gabbie said that she hoped to watch a show in the US because a tour stop in the Philippines was unlikely. The show was also including all of Swift’s musical phases, hence the Eras moniker. Prior to the announcement, Gabbie and two of her close friends (who are also big Swifties) were already planning to see a show. And so, on that November night, Gabbie begged me to allow her to go and watch the concert in Los Angeles if she could get a ticket.

The girls’ arms fi lled with friendship bracelets and the Capital One light up bracelet used for the show.

As luck would have it, one of her friends, Kyra Chua, just graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) and now resides there, so there was that. On the day of the ticket presale, Kyra was glued to her computer on the Ticketmaster site for around seven hours trying to get tickets. Lo and behold, she secured three precious tickets! And so, Gabbie and another friend, Clarissa Chua, made plans to fly to L.A. to catch the last leg of the Eras North American tour. From then on, Gabbie was counting down the days to when she would be able to see her idol again. She even bought an entire outfit for the concert in Rome!

Gabbie flew out with Clarissa on July 31 to see the Aug. 4, Friday (L.A. Night 2) show. After the concert, Gabbie sent me several video clips from Eras, showing her crying and screaming her lungs out.

Here is my daughter’s account of her Eras experience:

“Simply put, Eras was a life-changing show, and there aren’t enough words to describe what an amazing experience it was! But let’s start with the pre-show preparations. My friends and I made friendship bracelets before the show because we knew that when we got to SoFi Stadium, we’d be trading them with other concertgoers. Sure enough, there we were, exchanging bracelets decorated with our favourite lyrics and acronyms.

Kyra Chua, this columnist’s daughter Gabbie Planas and Clarissa Chua are ready for the concert in their Eras outfi ts.

“We got to the venue at around 3 p.m. because we wanted to take pictures and settle in nicely. Right away, I loved the environment and energy. Everyone was incredibly nice and seeing them all dressed in their favourite Swift era was so cool. After a very systematic process, we went to our seats and let the adrenaline just rush through us. Each seat even had a designated light-up bracelet for the show! OWENN and HAIM were the openers for Friday’s show, and they were just great!

“Our show was actually being filmed for a concert movie/documentary, so Swift went onstage a bit late since the film crew wanted the sky to go dark. There was a two-minute countdown right before she came on, and just from that, you could feel the excitement brewing. And so, it began…

“The question everyone asks is: How does she do it? For this L.A. leg, Swift did six nights! Somehow, she managed to pull off a nearly four-hour show with minimal breaks. She took us through all her eras, showcasing the biggest hits and fan favourites of her 17-year career. Through all that, the crowed matched her energy and sang every single lyric along, even to a 10-minute-long song!

“She is completely mesmerizing onstage. I can’t even name a favourite part because I was either in tears or smiling from ear-to-ear during every song. But I do want to talk about one of the highlights of each show, which is called the ‘secret surprise song segment.’ There’s a part of the show where Swift surprises the crowd with two acoustic versions of her songs. Each night gets a different set of songs, and you never know what you’re going to get because of her wide discography.

“Like every other ‘Swiftie,’ I had a wish list of songs that I would mark/ tick off whenever one was played at another show. Being the last city, the L.A. leg had four songs left according to my list, so my chances of hearing one of my faves was pretty slim. For the first song on guitar, we got Our Song! I was so happy with that because it was one of the first music videos I ever saw. For the second song on piano, there was no introduction. But once she started playing, the universe aligned. Along with everyone else, I started screaming and crying… the song was You Are in Love’ from the 1989 deluxe album. That song was on my wish list, so it was a blissful, surreal experience.

“From start to finish, I was in complete awe. It was such a magical experience just being in the crowd, seeing all the lights, and singing along to each song with over 80,000 other fans. Clarissa, Kyra and I never even took a break. We made friends with everyone near us and screamed along with those in our section who were just as passionate and excited as we were. I don’t think I’ve ever been to a concert that was as fun as it was heartwarming. That’s the beauty of a Taylor Swift concert!

“The day after the show, I was out for dinner and overheard a guy at the restaurant talking about the Eras tour. What he said really struck me. He said that what makes Eras so special is not that Swift is the perfect singer, but the fact that thousands of other people are all singing and screaming along with this American singer. It’s the fact that she has the ability to connect with people from varied backgrounds and move them.

“I grew up with Swift and she’s been my favourite artist for the longest time. I felt truly lucky and happy to see her live on this tour, which was a dream-come-true. Her songs have always meant so much to me, because it feels like she is the one person in the world who can express the feelings and thoughts I have so beautifully through her words and music. I feel even luckier to have shared this experience with two of my closest friends, whom I’ve known for 13 years now. No one does it like Taylor Swift!”