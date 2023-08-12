John Lloyd Cruz is best actor for Swiss critics at 2023 Locarno Film Festival

John Lloyd Cruz holding up his Boccalino d’Oro or Golden Jug at the 76th Locarno Film Festival held in Switzerland on August 11, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — John Lloyd Cruz was awarded the Boccalino d’Oro (Golden Jug) for Best Actor by critics in Switzerland at the 76th Locarno Film Festival.

Cruz was recognized for his most recent film "Essential Truth of Lake," directed by constant collaborator Lav Diaz, which is competing in the festival's Concorso Internazionale or main competition.

The film marks a return for Diaz to Locarno after nine years when he won the top Golden Leopard Prize for "Mula sa Kung Ano ang Noon." The said film's star, Hazel Orencio, was the first Filipino actor to win a Swiss Critics Boccalino award with a Best Actress recognition.

Orencio also stars in "Essential Truth of Lake" with Cruz alongside the actor's ex-girlfriend Shaina Magdayao, Bart Guingona, Dido dela Paz and Agot Isidro. Cruz has followed in his co-star's footsteps in accolades by the Independent Critics Jury.

In his brief acceptance speech, Cruz said that award was "Para sa Pilipinas. Para sa Pilipino. Para sa mga namatay at mga naiwan nila."

Film Development Council of the Philippines chairman and chief executive officer Tirso Cruz III said in a statement that the award is "much deserved by an artist of his caliber," congratuling "Lloydie" for the win.

"Essential Truths of the Lake" is the only Southeast Asian film in Locarno's Concorso Internazionale this year and is related to Diaz's previous film, "When the Waves Are Gone," because of Cruz's character, Hermes Papauran, who appeared in both films.

"When the Waves Are Gone" premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year.

The Locarno Film Festival was heavily affected by the ongoing actors' strike in Hollywood, with celebrities like Cate Blanchett and Riz Ahmed pulling out of the long-running festival.

