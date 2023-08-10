After starring in Cinemalaya films, Mikoy Morales dreams of directing own entry

Mikoy Morales is featured in supporting and lead roles in the Cinemalaya films Rookie and Tether, respectively. He made his acting debut at the Philippine Independent Film Festival via Hustisya, back in 2014. In Tether, his character Eric has a special physical connection with Kate and since then, they have become attuned to each other’s feelings and emotions.

“I’m just part of (the ensemble) cast of Rookie, while I headline Tether.”

That was Mikoy Morales speaking and clarifying his participation in the two film entries at the ongoing Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival, during a recent press conference. In them, he displays his talent at varying levels, yes, from playing a supporting role to a lead one.

In response to a question from The STAR, the Sparkle GMA Artist Center talent shared that the opportunity to work in Rookie, a school-and-sports romance, came first before Tether, a study and drama about a relationship that involves a man and a woman.

“I think it’s a love story,” said he of Rookie, with school as a setting. “With Tether, although I feel the director may disagree with me (or may have a different description of the movie genre), I think it’s sci-fi… (the narrative is) more relationship-centered, a toxic relationship-centered to be specific.” By the way, Samantha Lee and Gian Arre are at the helm of Rookie and Tether, respectively.

Also in the same breath, Mikoy said that knowing the people behind the film (from the director and the producers to the artists), the role and the material is a consideration before he gives his nod to any project. “It was a yes right away,” as he put it for the two Cinemalaya full-length entries.

“Siguro ang pinaka-important sa akin kapag tumatanggap ng projects or ‘pag nag-a-audition for a project is more of the environment nang pag-ta-trabahuhan ko and kung paano magtrabaho yung magiging katrabaho ko (Perhaps, my most important consideration when I accept projects or audition for a role is the working environment and the way my fellow creatives work),” shared he. “It’s more of kung masaya o masarap ba silang ka-trabaho (if they are fun to work with).”

In Tether, Mikoy’s Eric will meet Jorrybell Agoto’s Kate. After a one-night-stand encounter, the characters will form a special physical connection and an emotional one. As the title implies, they have become tethered as if there is an invisible string that pulls them together, despite their flaws.

“Nararamdaman namin yung isa’t-isa kahit nasaan kami (Our characters feel one another — be it a physical or emotional condition — wherever they may be),” said he in the group interview. “I think (the title is) Tether because it means connected, the characters are connected in a way, like almost literally they’re really connected because (we as the characters) lahat ng nararamdaman niya (Jorrybell’s Kate) nararamdaman ko (my Eric), lahat ng nararamdaman ko, nararamdaman niya.”

Mikoy added that neither of the characters could afford to tell a lie because each could sense one’s emotion or pain. This kind of empathetic-telepathic ability or premise is also set against the backdrop of a toxic relationship.

“Kahit anong sabihin sa’yo ng friends mo na, ‘Hiwalayan mo na nga kasi. ‘Wag ka na dyan kasi hindi naman healthy yan,’ pero merong humihila sa’yo pabalik (No matter what your friends are telling you or convincing you to get out of such an unhealthy relationship, you still stick to it because there’s something that pulls you back to that person). I think it’s all about that feeling,” he shared. “You are tethered to this person, gusto mo man o hindi, piliin mo man o hindi (whether you like it or not, whether you choose one way or the other), it seems there’s something that pulls you back to this person.”

The characters Eric and Kate have intimate scenes together to “elaborate and show more where else they are tethered, like emotionally, physically and sexually,” said the actor, who, along with Jorrybell, attended workshops to prepare for the roles and for this kind of scenes. In fact, they had an intimacy coordinator.

For this year’s edition of the Philippine Independent Film Festival, Mikoy is lucky to be part of the two movies as his follow-up to his first-ever Cinemalaya film, Hustisya, back in 2014, that starred National Artist for Film Nora Aunor.

Aside from the actor, comedian, singer and songwriter Mikoy, Khalil Ramos and Ashley Ortega are the two other Kapuso stars who participate in the annual film competition and play lead roles in the romcom As If It’s True.

“I think, right now, I’ve reached a happy place,” said Mikoy about the rate at which his career is going and added there’s more that he wants to pursue in his work.

Since he has also interest in directing, he was also asked if he sees himself helming a Cinemalaya movie in the future.

“Yes, and I hope so. I think I have to finish first (the scripts) I have been writing, kasi puro ako plano, di ko pa naman magawa-gawa, but eventually sana umabot sa ganun (I hope it will happen),” said he. “That would be an honor. Now, I have to build my confidence and knowledge in directing.”

After the independent film festival, which will run until Aug. 14, Mikoy will be seen in the prime primetime series and the TV adaptation of Maging Sino Ka Man, which starred Robin Padilla-Sharon Cuneta on the big screen, with Edu Manzano and Dennis Padilla in key roles.

“The character of Robin will be played by David Licauco, Sharon’s will be portrayed by Barbie (Forteza). Edu’s will be taken on by Juancho (Trivino) and then, I am Dennis,’” said Mikoy, whose character will provide light and comedic moments to an essentially dramatic narrative. “I think it’s a fun role and it’s always fun to always be the lead character’s best friend. But it’s also a challenge on how I will change or tweak (such a role) every time.”

He looks forward to working on the show and finds it refreshing since Mikoy will collaborate with a new team, led by director Enzo Williams. “I’m somehow motivated to make it (playing the best friend character) even more different sa kung ano yung mga naka-sanayan ko na (as to what I am accustomed to do),” he said.