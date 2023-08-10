^

Sandara, Sarah G, DonBelle, Ely, other artists fire up Acer Day 2023 concert stage

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
August 10, 2023 | 12:00am
Sandara, Sarah G, DonBelle, Ely, other artists fire up Acer Day 2023 concert stage
Acer products, including laptops, are on display at the brand's 20th anniversary event.
Sandara Park, Sarah Geronimo, Ely Buendia, and the love team of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano were among the roster of artists who lit up the Mall of Asia Arena stage on Sunday with their performances for Acer’s 20th anniversary.

Dubbed Acer Day 2023, Popstar Royalty Sarah G kicked off the music event with Cuore and Alam to hype up the jam-packed crowd in the arena. She then introduced K-pop idol Sandara, who together with G-Force dancers, roused the audience with Festival, the lead single to her eponymous solo debut mini-album released last month; T MAP; In or Out; and 2NE1’s I Am the Best.

“Kamusta na ang mga beshy ko? Did you guys enjoy? I’m so happy to be back home,” Dara, as the K-pop superstar is also called, told the concert-goers.

Sandara Park performs with G-Force dancers during the music event. She also announces an upcoming collaboration with P-pop boy group SB19

To recall, the singer started her showbiz career in the Philippines as a reality-show contestant before enjoying success in South Korea as a K-pop idol with her girl group 2NE1.

“I’m happy to be back here with my new songs. I want to sing all the songs pero hindi pwede ‘di ba? So I (will) just sing one song and since the lyrics are in Korean, baka hindi niyo maintindihan but I’m sure you can all relate to this. This song is about missing your ex,” she further addressed the fans before rendering T MAP.

Dara then teased that her last song for the program was the Filipino version of her hit track In or Out. Fans joined her as she sang her old hit from when she was a recording artist in the country. She then exited the stage but came back with a sassy performance of I Am the Best.

Sarah Geronimo kicks off Acer Day 2023 concert with Cuore and Alam at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday night.

Dara assured her supporters, “Don’t be sad because I’m sure I’m going to come more often with Acer, hopefully.”

The festivity continued with the tandem of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, known as DonBelle, who brought kilig to the musical event when they sang a duet of John Roa’s Byahe. The ambassadors of the ICT company said thank you in gratitude for their inclusion in the Acer family.

P-pop boy group SB19, who are currently on their US tour, congratulated the company for its 20th anniversary in a video greeting.

During the interview portion with host Robi Domingo, Dara announced her upcoming collaboration with SB19 this Christmas. “Watch out for it. It’s a special project… And I’m very excited,” enthused Dara.

Love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano excite the crowd with a duet performance of Byahe.
Sarah G also expressed her desire to work with Dara sometime in the future to which the latter agreed. Sarah G and SB19 recently dropped their collaboration track for Acer called Ace Your World.

The grand musical experience went on with more local acts: SunKissed Lola singing Pasilyo, Pakisabi, Damag and Makalimutan Ka; and pop-alternative rock group December Avenue playing Kahit ‘Di Mo Alam, Bulong, Dahan, Eroplanong Papel, Ilang Beses Kita Mamahalin?, Wala Nang Iba, Huling Sandali, Kung ‘Di Rin Lang Ikaw, Saksi Ang Langit and Sa Ngalan Ng Pag-Ibig.

Mayonnaise entertained the crowd with Bakit Pt. 2, Synesthesia, Kapag Lasing Malambing, Tayo Na Lang Dalawa and of course, Jopay while singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo rendered Give Me Your Forever, Pano and Binibini.

Ely Buendia treats audiences to nostalgic performances of Eraserheads songs.

Sponge Cola rocked out Pasubali, Tuliro, Kay Tagal Kitang Hinintay, Kunwari, Bitiw, and a special rendition of Jeepney and Puso.

Ben&Ben hit the stage with their hits Ride Home, Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay, Leaves, Kathang Isip, Pagtingin, Araw-araw, Maybe the Night and Paninindigan Kita.

Ely Buendia capped the night off with nostalgic performances of Eraserheads songs, such as, Alapaap, Toyang, Pare Ko, Spoliarium, Ligaya, Magasin, Superproxy, With a Smile and Ang Huling El Bimbo.

Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao and Acer executives raffled off prizes to the concert-goers.

