Mark Reyes on 'Voltes V Legacy' love triangle: 'If there's no love, what's there to fight for?'

Jamie Robinson (center played by Ysabel Ortega) is torn between Mark Gordon (Radson Flores, left) and Steve Armstrong (Miguel Tanfelix, right), affecting their camaraderie as part of the Voltes V team in the nightly sci-fi show "Voltes V: Legacy."

MANILA, Philippines — "Voltes V: Legacy" is winding down to its last few episodes and is expected to end in a few weeks' time.

Apart from anticipating the end of the invading Boazanians, some viewers are also thinking about an aspect of the show that have raised quite a few eyebrows especially from fans of the original 1970s Japanese anime that inspired the remake.

Early on in the show and even on its trailers, it was already teased about a possible love triangle involving Steve Armstrong (Miguel Tanfelix), Eva (Elle Villanueva) and Jamie Robinson (Ysabel Ortega). Much later when the show started to unfold weeknights since airing last May, it became more complicated when Mark Gordon (Radson Flores) entered the picture.

Some fans believe Steve, Mark and Jamie should not be made to compete for each other's feelings since they are teammates. Fans were even more agitated with the introduction of the non-existent Eva in the anime.

Director Mark Reyes, however, shared his comment to Philstar.com regarding the fans' sentiments on the introduction of the love triangle or love arc.

"But I can also show you the same amount of fans, if not more, that like the idea of the love or romantic arc of the live-action series," he pointed out.

The director reiterated what he has been saying in several interviews that they are not doing a "direct adaptation of the dated anime" but rather, a "more real reinterpretation of the intellectual property."

Love, the age-old reason for being for many people, has something to do with it.

"As I have stated, if these characters do not love or value anybody else, whether romantic love or familial love, then what is there to fight for?" Reyes pointed out. — Video from GMA Pinoy TV YouTube channel

