Carlo and Charlie’s real-life chemistry sparks in Third World Romance

Showbiz couple Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon play the laid-back grocery bagger Alvin and the grocery cashier Britney in the romcom, directed by Dwein Ruedas Baltazar. Their characters strive for contentment and happiness in their lives. Direk Dwein says working with Carlo and Charlie was a breeze since the pair has an effortless chemistry on- and off-camera.

Real-life sweethearts Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon make their much-anticipated film debut together as they topbill the Black Sheep and Anima’s romantic movie, Third World Romance, which serves as the closing film at the Cinemalaya 2023.

At the media conference, Charlie expressed her happiness and saw no reason to hide how she feels about her relationship with Carlo.

“Happy ako at kung masaya ka naman, bakit hindi mo ipangangalandakan? It’s not a bad thing na maging masaya. Yun din ang message ng movie namin na basta may karamay ka, may kakampi ka, panalo ka na,” she said.

Carlo echoed his partner’s thoughts and sentiments, emphasizing that the people who love them are what matters the most.

“Yung mga taong malapit sa amin at mahal kami, masaya para sa amin,” he shared.

When asked how was the experience working with Carlo, Charlie said it was both easy and challenging due to their real-life relationship. It was easy for Charlie because she felt comfortable, but at the same time, there was pressure not to make mistakes.

“Madali na mahirap. Madali siya in a way kasi komportable ako umarte sa harap niya. Komportable ako kiligin kasi iyon yung weakness ko. Dati, kapag romance, parang nahihirapan ako kiligin,” she said. “Mahirap din siguro kasi na-pe-pressure ako na galingan. Yung parang ayoko na magkamali kay direk, mas ayoko rin magkamali sa kanya, kaya feeling ko doble yung pressure sa akin.”

The pair also recalled how they shared their relationship with the public, saying that it happened naturally.

“Wala naman nag-decide parang tinanong niyo lang kami tapos sinabi na namin na exclusively dating tapos kami na. Nangyari lang siya naturally at walang pumilit kaya magaan sa loob namin,” Carlo shared.

Charlie and Carlo with Third World Romance director Dwein Baltazar (third from right) and co-actors during a presscon.

“Ngayon lang naman kami nagka-chance na lumabas together at ngayon lang din kami nagka-chance na makita ng lahat,” Charlie added.

Third World Romance tells the story of the grocery cashier named Britney (Charlie) and the laid-back grocery bagger Alvin (Carlo). Both of them strive for contentment and happiness in their lives. However, Britney is pushed to the edge when she is forced to choose between her family and her happiness.

The film is directed by Dwein Ruedas Baltazar, who’s known for her works in Oda sa Wala and Hello Stranger: The Movie. The film also stars Ana Abad Santos, Gardo Versoza, Arachie Adamos, Iyah Mina, Esnyr Ranollo, Xilhouette, Brian Black, Lady Morgana, and Junjun Quintana.

For direk Dwein, working with Carlo and Charlie was a breeze since the pair has an effortless chemistry on- and off-camera.

“Kung minsan, di ko na kailangan hilingin yung kilig kasi alam naman nila yung gagawin nila. Alam nila yung kailangan nila, so na-de-deliver nila agad ‘yon. Kung minsan pack up na si Caloy, nanonood siya sa monitor ko tinitingnan niya kung kumusta yung performance ni Charlie,” she narrated.

Charlie also shared her genuine joy in returning to the rom-com genre after working on different heavy drama projects.

“Ang saya sobra kasi lagi kong sinasabi na sana romcom naman po or kung saan ako pwede mag-audition na romcom. Kung maaalala niyo nag-start din naman ako sa romcom sa Seven Sundays parang makulit din yung character ko roon. Tapos, hindi na agad naulit kasi puro drama na yung ginawa ko kaya sobrang saya ko na bago uli itong tema at s’yempre si Carlo yung kasama ko, so mas naging masaya at madali,” she said.

Witness how love blossoms between Carlo and Charlie in Third World Romance, showing on Aug. 16 in cinemas nationwide.