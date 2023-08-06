LJ Reyes looks radiant in prenup photos with fiancé Philip Evangelista

MANILA, Philippines — LJ Reyes is glowing in an all-white ensemble while sharing moments with her fiancé Philip Evangelista during their prenup shoot.

The couple was featured on the Instagram account of popular studio Nice Print Photo.

The series of photos shows LJ wearing a white tank top paired with white pants, while Philip wears a striped shirt and white pants. The couple is photographed being cozy, including a backhug from Philip, in both colored and black-and-white copies. A photo of LJ's hand wearing her engagement ring is also included in the Instagram post.

"In God’s most perfect time. Counting the days til she becomes Mrs. Philip Evangelista," the caption read.

LJ announced her engagement to Philip last May. Together with her son Aki and daughter Summer, she has been living in New York since September 2021 after her separation from actor Paolo Contis.

