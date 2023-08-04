Thai celeb couple Mark Prin, Kim Woltemas share recipe for lasting relationship

Thai showbiz’s power couple Mark Prin Suparat and Kimberley Anne Woltemas offer fans a glimpse of their real-life chemistry and dynamics in HBO Asia Originals series, MarkKim + Chef, where they get to strengthen their bond in the kitchen under the tutelage of Thailand’s celebrity chefs.

Soon-to-be wed Thai superstar couple Mark Prin Suparat and Kimberley Anne Woltemas recently shared the “secret recipe” to having a relationship that’s for keeps.

The Philippine STAR had a one-on-one virtual chat with the celebrity sweethearts to talk more about their HBO Asia Originals series, MarkKim + Chef, where they get to strengthen their bond in the kitchen under the tutelage of celebrity chefs in Thailand.

The reel-to-real-life partners are more than familiar faces to Filipino audiences after gaining a following in the country via Thai lakorns (dramas) that aired on local television, such as Mark’s Waves of Life, My Forever Sunshine, My Husband In Law and Kim’s Thong Ek: The Herbal Master.

But the MarkKim + Chef is expected to be a breath of fresh air for fans who also want to see more of their chemistry and dynamics in real life, from just the two of them navigating the kitchen, prepping meals side by side with friends, to cooking for future in-laws.

In the 10-episode show, Mark and Kim bring audiences on a gastronomic journey, while being taught and trained in Royal Thai cuisine, fine dining, pastries to Thai fusion gourmet cooking.

During the fan meet in the Philippines last March, they told fans that between the two of them, Kim was the better cook while Mark the better “dishwasher.”

So when we met them virtually, the first question we asked was how did their kitchen skills change after filming the show.

“Actually, some of them are the same because Mark is still also good at washing dishes (laughs),” joked Kim. “However, now, both of us share equal skills, excellent cooking skills (in terms) of seasoning and making the dish more delish.”

When they were first offered the show, their immediate reaction was one of excitement.

“As you know, we are going to get married soon and actually, we have had this discussion even before that we want to learn how to cook before getting married,” Kim said.

“(It’s) because we want to cook for each other, for the family. Also, this is such a perfect opportunity, there’s nothing to say no about, no second thoughts because both of us love eating so much.”

“It’s very, very important. It’s our top priority (laughs),” the actress further said of the role of food and cooking in their relationship.

“It’s important mentally and physically because sometimes, we might get ‘hangry’ — hungry and annoyed very easily (laughs). But to learn how to cook and to be able to cook for each other, it is such a good opportunity to be closer and we look forward to having more of these moments together.”

In the 10-episode show, Mark and Kim bring audiences on a gastronomic journey, while being taught and trained in Royal Thai cuisine, fine dining, pastries and Thai fusion gourmet cooking.

When asked which recipe throughout the filming process was most challenging and the easiest to accomplish, both laughingly said nothing was easy.

Mark shared, “Actually, nothing is easy at all. All (dishes) are challenging, especially the last episode, but we try to avoid the spoilers right now.”

He added that his reaction to what they were made to cook on the show was “shock.”

“I almost lost my confidence and I had to put myself together… HBO really surprised both of us,” he said.

Despite being in a long-term relationship, Mark said that they still discovered new things about each other, like character traits, after jointly manning the kitchen.

The actor said that while he’s “more impulsive, more impatient and more fast,” he described his future wife as “more detailed, meticulous, calm and she loves to follow steps.”

They welcome opportunities to learn new recipes and foreign cuisine should the show enjoy more seasons.

The sweethearts recalled that when they had the chance to meet and greet fans in the Philippines, they tried a lot of Filipino dishes during their visit. They had to admit though that the chicken adobo stood out for them.

“In the future, if we have the opportunity to learn from the top chefs in the Philippines, that would be great, too!” Kim said.

Of course, what’s a story about a cooking show helmed by Thai showbiz’s power couple without asking their secret recipe to a lasting relationship? Mark and Kim, who got engaged last year, will celebrate 10 years of togetherness this 2023.

They first became a “love team” in 2011 through the lakorn Sarm Noom Nuer Tong (Three Golden Men) and would be paired repeatedly in subsequent dramas. Like the love stories they portrayed on screen, they’ve “decided on forever,” as Mark captioned his Instagram post announcing their engagement.

“The secret recipe is love,” Mark told The STAR. “If you have love for something, you can do it passionately, whether it’s cooking food or taking care of your loved ones. So let love lead the way!”

“My recipe, I think it’s the same (laughs),” Kim, for her part, shared. “It’s that love. It’s knowing each other and what they like. For example, if (Mark) comes home tired, I want to cook something to make him feel refreshed. So, my recipe would be the heart and love that I put into each dish.”

MarkKim + Chef premieres on Aug. 18 on HBO and HBO GO. The show debuts two episodes weekly, every Friday. It is directed by Chawalit Apithamniti, executive-produced by Dean Johnson and Joe Evans and produced by John Thanadul Lam, Ratchakit Hatanee, Nannapat Pitaktrairong and Kannika Paiboon from IFA Media. MarkKim + Chef is based on the format Selena + Chef, licensed by Warner Bros. International Television Production, and will be available on Max in the US.