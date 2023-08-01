^

Tito Sotto reacts to Paolo Contis' 'Fake Bulaga' rant

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 1, 2023 | 10:35am
Tito Sotto reacts to Paolo Contis' 'Fake Bulaga' rant
From left: In this May 16, 2019 photo, Senate President Tito Sotto answers questions from the media during the Kapihan sa Senado forum; Paolo Contis
The STAR / Mong Pintolo, file; GMA / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Tito Sotto had an advice for "Eat Bulaga" host Paolo Contis and Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE Inc.) for them not to be described as "Fake Bulaga" by the public.

In his Twitter account, Tito shared a quote card that stated that Paolo was saddened because people were calling the noontime show "fake."

“Then why not think of a new name?” Tito captioned his post.

Paolo's statement came following the 44th anniversary celebration of "Eat Bulaga" last Saturday.

“Marami pong nagsasabi na kami ay fake. Marami ang nagsasabing kami ay 'Fake Bulaga!' Wala pong peke sa pagmamahal ko sa grupong ito. Wala pong peke sa pagmamahal ko sa staff," Paolo said.

"Walang peke sa pagmamahal ko sa crew. Walang peke sa pagmamahal ko sa trabahong to. Kaya masakit po sa amin kapag tinatawag niyo kaming 'Fake Bulaga!' dahil wala pong fake sa ginagawa namin, sa ngiti na nakikita namin sa mga tao. Wala po," he added.

In an earlier post, Tito said that TAPE has no right to celebrate the 44th anniversary of "Eat Bulaga."

Tito explained that the show started in 1979, while TAPE just entered the scene in 1981.

"Tape Inc has absolutely no right to celebrate 44 years. They existed only in 1981," Tito said.

"They did not exist in 1979. EB ceased to be EB when TVJ left them," he added.

