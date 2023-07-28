Kathryn Bernardo named Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul International Drama Awards 2023
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo was hailed as Outstanding Asian Star at the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA).
ABS-CBN shared the news on their social media pages.
"Asia's Superstar Kathryn Bernardo is named Outstanding Asian Star (Philippines) at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2023," it wrote.
"Congratulations, #Kapamilya!" it added.
The awarding ceremony will be held on September 21 in Seoul, South Korea.
Kathryn is currently busy shooting her upcoming film "A Very Good Girl" with Dolly de Leon.
Last 2022, Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano was hailed as Outstanding Asian Star by the SDA. She personally received her award in South Korea.
RELATED: 'Hello, TikTok world': Kathryn Bernardo joins lato-lato trend on video sharing platform
- Latest
- Trending