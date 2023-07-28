Can't celebrate 'Eat Bulaga' 44th anniversary without the past â€” Joey de Leon

^

Can't celebrate 'Eat Bulaga' 44th anniversary without the past — Joey de Leon

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 28, 2023 | 3:31pm
Can't celebrate 'Eat Bulaga' 44th anniversary without the past — Joey de Leon
Joey de Leon
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Joey de Leon has a new tirade against Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE Inc.). 

Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey and the rest of the Dabarkads are set to celebrate "Eat Bulaga's" 44 years tomorrow. TAPE's "Eat Bulaga" will reportedly will also celebrate the show's milestone. 

In his Instagram account, Joey posted a photo of him, Tito and Vic wearing a shirt printed with "44." They posed behind a cake that also bears "44." 

"You cannot complete and celebrate 44 years without the PAST! 14344 Dabarkads!" Joey captioned the post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joey de Leon (@angpoetnyo)

Last week, Joey posted the ratings of the noontime shows according to Nutam overnight ratings. 

In the July 22 ratings, "EAT" garnered 4.94% with "It's Showtime" getting 3.55% and "Eat Bulaga" with 3.24%. 

"Gumawa hindi gumaya! Lumikha hindi kamukha," Joey captioned his post. 

Joey de Leon takes a swipe at 'Eat Bulaga' anew

EAT BULAGA

JOEY DE LEON

TAPE
