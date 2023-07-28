^

Filipina dance princess AC Bonifacio graces New York Times Square billboard

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
July 28, 2023 | 12:29pm
Filipina dance princess AC Bonifacio graces New York Times Square billboard
AC Bonifacio on Times Square's digital billboard
MANILA, Philippines — You would say it is crazy, much less impossible, for your dream of seeing yourself in a giant billboard in Guadalupe, Makati, to come true. Or — how about taking this dream to the next level and imagine seeing yourself in a giant billboard at Times Square, New York City? Even more impossible, you may say.

So, imagine the joy of Filipina new-generation dance princess AC Bonifacio when she found out that her cover on Spotify Equal Philippines has landed on the digital billboard of Times Square in New York City!

"My face is on Times Square? This is insane and definitely a dream come true! Thank you to everyone who's been here with me on my journey," said AC, who is elated to be part of the music streaming’s campaign that pushes for women’s representation in global music.

AC Bonifacio with Jameson Blake as her leading man.

She has also just released the music video for her latest single “4 Myself” which features Kapamilya actor Jameson Blake as her leading man. AC showcases charisma and confidence while displaying her electrifying dance moves with a narrative story that is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Add to this the fact that AC has previously released a slew of confidence boost anthems such as “Sumayaw, Sumaya” and “Fool No Mo.” Meanwhile, her latest single “4 Myself” landed on the top spot of Spotify Equal Philippines and in the Top 10 of Spotify Equal Global.

Check out AC's "4 Myself" music video on ABS-CBN Star Music YouTube channel. For more details, follow Star Pop on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

