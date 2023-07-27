'Kabisote family!': Ice Suguerra reunites with onscreen parents Vic Sotto, Alice Dixson

MANILA, Philippines — Child star-turned-singer Ice Seguerra reunited with onscreen parents Vic Sotto and Alice Dixson.

In Ice's Instagram account, the recording star posted a then-and-now photo together with Vic and Alice.

"Happy to be reunited with my TV parents, Daddy Enteng and Mommy Faye!!!" Ice captioned the post.

"Kabisote family!!!" the singer added.

The Kabisote family is the focus of "Okay Ka, Fairy Ko," a fantasy comedy TV series that premiered in November 1987 and concluded in April 1997.

Ice played the daughter of Vic (Enteng) and Alice (Faye).

Other cast members included Charito Solis, Bayani Casimiro Sr., Ruby Rodriguez, Jinky Oda, Larry Silva, Oyo Boy Sotto, Tetchie Agbayani and Richie D'Horsie, to name a few.

RELATED: Ice Seguerra to open Alanis Morissette concert in Manila

