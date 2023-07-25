^

Joey de Leon takes a swipe at 'Eat Bulaga' anew

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 25, 2023 | 4:02pm
'E.A.T.' host Joey de Leon
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — "EAT" host Joey de Leon took a swipe at rival noontime show "Eat Bulaga."

In his Instagram account, Joey posted the ratings of the noontime shows according to Nutam overnight ratings. 

In the July 22 ratings, "EAT" garnered 4.94% with "It's Showtime" getting 3.55% and "Eat Bulaga" with 3.24%. 

"Gumawa hindi gumaya! Lumikha hindi kamukha," Joey captioned his post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joey de Leon (@angpoetnyo)

Earlier this month, social media users believed that Joey was alluding to "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda when he mentioned "lagpas helicopter."

It can be recalled that Vice rode a helicopter from Mother Ignacia to Timog in Quezon City at the opening number of "It's Showtime" in its new home, GMA-7's GTV. 

In his Instagram account, Joey posted a photo of the Dabarkads in the elevator. 

"Ganito kaliit lang ang studio namin sa TV5, parang elevator pero 1,000 floors naman ang taas ng ibinigay n’yong pagpansin sa amin… lagpas helicopter!" he captioned the post. 

RELATEDNetizens call out Joey de Leon for 'lagpas helicopter' comment

