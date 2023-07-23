'It's Showtime' hosts, Joshua Garcia, ABS-CBN bosses attend GMA Gala 2023

ABS-CBN bosses led by Chief Executive Officer Carlo Katigbak (extreme left standing) attended the GMA Gala 2023 held on July 22, 2023, in Marriott Hotel in Pasay City. Also in photo are ABS-CBN executives Deo Endrinal (second from left) and Cory Vidanes (fourth from left). ABS-CBN stars include (seated from left) Joshua Garcia and Vice Ganda. Standing third from left is talent manager Ogie Diaz while on his right are Vhong Navarro, Anne Curtis and Jhong Hilario.

MANILA, Philippines — The hosts of the hit noontime show "It's Showtime," along with Joshua Garcia and their bosses at ABS-CBN, walked the red carpet and attended last night's GMA Gala 2023 in Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

Hosts Anne Curtis and Vice Ganda walked the red carpet in head-turning ensembles. Anne channeled Audrey Hepburn's "Sabrina" look with her white column gown, Tiffany accessories and clip-on bangs, while Vice Ganda stood out in his sparkly gown with a white feather boa train.

Their co-hosts, Vhong Navarro and Jhong Hilario, were also spotted.

Joshua Garcia looked dapper in his white suit. He was also seen interacting with GMA-7 star David Licauco while on the red carpet.

ABS-CBN Chief Executive Officer Carlo Katigbak and Chief Operating Officer of Broadcast Cory Vidanes walked the red carpet together.

Darren Espanto rushed to Marriott to escort GMA-7 star Cassy Legaspi.

Talent manager-vlogger Ogie Diaz was also spotted, even taking a selfie with GMA-7 power couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera.

DongYan #GMAGala2023

Kuya Kim at Sir Ogie Diaz

Marian Rivera

Dingdong Dantes pic.twitter.com/DurcT36yrq — Marimar (@mariadongmarian) July 22, 2023

This year saw a major change in TV as GMA-7 and ABS-CBN announced that they had inked collaboration deals.

Earlier this year, their first-ever TV drama collaboration with streaming platform VIU, "Unbreak My Heart," premiered on GMA-7 and their respective streaming platforms.

It stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap, Gabbi Garcia and Joshua Garcia.

"It's Showtime" began airing its episodes on GMA-7's sister channel, GTV, last July 1 after its contract with TV5 ended last June 30.

LOOK: ABS-CBN COO Cory Vidanes with ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak for #GMAGalaNight ??????????????#GMAGala2023 pic.twitter.com/7ucOxVLBZK — Kapamilya Online World (@kowalerts) July 22, 2023

RELATED: Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista, Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis shine at GMA Gala 2023