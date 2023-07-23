'It's Showtime' hosts, Joshua Garcia, ABS-CBN bosses attend GMA Gala 2023
MANILA, Philippines — The hosts of the hit noontime show "It's Showtime," along with Joshua Garcia and their bosses at ABS-CBN, walked the red carpet and attended last night's GMA Gala 2023 in Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.
Hosts Anne Curtis and Vice Ganda walked the red carpet in head-turning ensembles. Anne channeled Audrey Hepburn's "Sabrina" look with her white column gown, Tiffany accessories and clip-on bangs, while Vice Ganda stood out in his sparkly gown with a white feather boa train.
Their co-hosts, Vhong Navarro and Jhong Hilario, were also spotted.
Joshua Garcia looked dapper in his white suit. He was also seen interacting with GMA-7 star David Licauco while on the red carpet.
ABS-CBN Chief Executive Officer Carlo Katigbak and Chief Operating Officer of Broadcast Cory Vidanes walked the red carpet together.
Darren Espanto rushed to Marriott to escort GMA-7 star Cassy Legaspi.
Talent manager-vlogger Ogie Diaz was also spotted, even taking a selfie with GMA-7 power couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera.
This year saw a major change in TV as GMA-7 and ABS-CBN announced that they had inked collaboration deals.
Earlier this year, their first-ever TV drama collaboration with streaming platform VIU, "Unbreak My Heart," premiered on GMA-7 and their respective streaming platforms.
It stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap, Gabbi Garcia and Joshua Garcia.
"It's Showtime" began airing its episodes on GMA-7's sister channel, GTV, last July 1 after its contract with TV5 ended last June 30.
