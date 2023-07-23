^

Entertainment

'Charity na lang': Heaven Peralejo reveals she once lent P1 million to ex-BF

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 23, 2023 | 1:20pm
'Charity na lang': Heaven Peralejo reveals she once lent P1 million to ex-BF
Actress Heaven Peralejo
Nice Print via Heaven Peralejo's Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heaven Peralejo revealed that she once lent a whopping P1 million to her then-boyfriend in the name of love. 

During the media conference for the TV5 romance drama anthology "For The Love," the cast was asked what their greatest sacrifice was for love. 

“Ako, pera!" Heaven said. 

"Pero noon po 'yun, sa past past relationship ko rin. Yes! Ayun po, pera po 'yung nasakripisyo ko. Ginastusan ko ito... pinautang ko. Beki kasi ako magmahal. All out lahat. Kung ano 'yung kailangan mo, ganun!" she added. 

The actress chose to see the bright side of her past decision. 

"Alam mo, naisip ko na lang, 'God bless' and let's say charity na lang," she said. 

"Alam mo ganun talaga 'pag nagmahal. Pero baby pa kasi ako nung panahon na 'yun. Bata-bata pa, kaya all out talaga," she added. 

Heaven and her love team partner Marco Gallo will be featured in an episode of the romance drama anthology hosted by Pops Fernandez. She and Marco starred in the series adaptation of the popular Wattpad novel "Rain in España." 

Apart from the love team, other celebrities such as Bea Binene, Gab Lagman, Jairus Aquino and Aubrey Caraan will be featured in the show. 

RELATED: 'Kung binata siya': Heaven Peralejo on falling in love with Ian Veneracion

vuukle comment

HEAVEN PERALEJO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Benj Pangilinan on showbiz advice from mom Maricel, brother Donny

Benj Pangilinan on showbiz advice from mom Maricel, brother Donny

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
As someone who hails from a showbiz clan, it was no surprise that Benj Pangilinan, brother of Donny and son of Maricel Laxa,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gigi Hadid arrested, released for marijuana possession in Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid arrested, released for marijuana possession in Cayman Islands

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Gigi Hadid and her friend were arrested last July 10 for the importation of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Entertainment
fbtw
G Tongi denies knowing fans who name-dropped her in viral Lea Salonga video, issues reminders

G Tongi denies knowing fans who name-dropped her in viral Lea Salonga video, issues reminders

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Filipino-American actress Giselle "G" Töngi, a producer on Broadway's "Here Lies Love," shared on her social...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bobby Garcia continues to wear his multi-hyphenate hat

Bobby Garcia continues to wear his multi-hyphenate hat

By Boy Abunda | 14 hours ago
Stage director and producer Bobby Garcia, who founded Atlantis Productions and turned it into one of the most successful theater...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Sana lang nasabi n&rsquo;ya nang mas maayos&rsquo;: Janno Gibbs reacts to Lea Salonga&rsquo;s scuffle with Pinoy fans in New York

‘Sana lang nasabi n’ya nang mas maayos’: Janno Gibbs reacts to Lea Salonga’s scuffle with Pinoy fans in New York

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Actor and singer Janno Gibbs shared his take on Tony Award winner Lea Salonga’s recent viral video uploaded by a frustrated...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rachelle Ann Go brings motherhood experience to stage comeback

Rachelle Ann Go brings motherhood experience to stage comeback

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
In case you missed out on this exciting news early this week, Rachelle Ann Go is reprising the role of Eliza Hamilton in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hot tour summer sees Taylor, Beyonc&eacute; eye $1 billion mark

Hot tour summer sees Taylor, Beyoncé eye $1 billion mark

14 hours ago
It’s a pop queen’s world and we’re just living in it: Industry watchers are speculating over whether Tay...
Entertainment
fbtw
Oppenheimer a warning to world on AI, says director Nolan

Oppenheimer a warning to world on AI, says director Nolan

14 hours ago
The story of the invention of the atomic bomb told in the new film Oppenheimer is a “warning” to the world as...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Lahat, Ikaw, Tayo': Dominic Roque shares video of his wedding proposal to Bea Alonzo

'Lahat, Ikaw, Tayo': Dominic Roque shares video of his wedding proposal to Bea Alonzo

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Dominic Roque posted a video documenting his proposal while also sharing a sweet message for his fiancee, actress Bea Al...
Entertainment
fbtw
Malaysia cancels music fest after The 1975's same-sex kiss

Malaysia cancels music fest after The 1975's same-sex kiss

By Agence France-Presse | 22 hours ago
British rockers The 1975 cut their Friday show at the Good Vibes music festival short after lead singer Matty Healy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with