'Charity na lang': Heaven Peralejo reveals she once lent P1 million to ex-BF

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heaven Peralejo revealed that she once lent a whopping P1 million to her then-boyfriend in the name of love.

During the media conference for the TV5 romance drama anthology "For The Love," the cast was asked what their greatest sacrifice was for love.

“Ako, pera!" Heaven said.

"Pero noon po 'yun, sa past past relationship ko rin. Yes! Ayun po, pera po 'yung nasakripisyo ko. Ginastusan ko ito... pinautang ko. Beki kasi ako magmahal. All out lahat. Kung ano 'yung kailangan mo, ganun!" she added.

The actress chose to see the bright side of her past decision.

"Alam mo, naisip ko na lang, 'God bless' and let's say charity na lang," she said.

"Alam mo ganun talaga 'pag nagmahal. Pero baby pa kasi ako nung panahon na 'yun. Bata-bata pa, kaya all out talaga," she added.

Heaven and her love team partner Marco Gallo will be featured in an episode of the romance drama anthology hosted by Pops Fernandez. She and Marco starred in the series adaptation of the popular Wattpad novel "Rain in España."

Apart from the love team, other celebrities such as Bea Binene, Gab Lagman, Jairus Aquino and Aubrey Caraan will be featured in the show.

