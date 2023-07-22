'Lahat, Ikaw, Tayo': Dominic Roque shares video of his wedding proposal to Bea Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque were recently engaged after the latter surprised the actress with a proposal while in Bataan's Las Casas Filipinas De Acuzar.

Bea was under the impression that she was in Las Casas for a photo shoot but was surprised to see Dominic getting down on one knee to pop the all-important question.

The actress was visibly surprised and teary-eyed while saying "yes" as she peppered the actor with kisses in between.

After the viral news of their engagement, Dominic posted the video of his proposal while also sharing why he finally asked Bea for her hand.

"Maraming tao dumadaan sa buhay natin, some stay and sadly some would go. But I learned that all those who crossed our life served a purpose in their own ways. Then, I met you," Dominic said in the beginning voiceover. "Suddenly all that has happened in the past made sense. I learned to enjoy life on my own, only to find out that I can even be more happier."

Set to an acoustic version of Magic's "By the Coast," the video transitioned to different clips of the couple's trips and dinner dates together over the past four years, most of them drone shots operated by Dominic himself.

"It's like finding myself in someone else. Nagbago ang pananaw ko sa mundo. In this crazy world we live in, I found my peace. You and me is the peace I was longing for all along," Dominic continued. "A love that's giving, a love that is pure, a love that is imperfect, and that's just the right amount of love I need."

Dominic expressed how much he enjoyed the simplicity of Bea's enjoyable company, "Ako ang magiging pahinga mo sa mundong magulo at maingay. At sa bawat segundo na andito tayo sa mundo, lahat ng andun ka, 'yun 'yung pagkakataong buong-buo ako."

The actor praised Bea for being strong, kind and beautiful inside and out. These are the same qualities that he loves about her.

The video team captured the moment Dominic walked up to Bea, who was in absolute shock when Dominic got down on one knee and pulled out the ring.

"Oh my God, are you kidding me?" Bea is heard saying as she begins to cry. Dominic said his speech, Bea said yes, and the two kissed and embraced as their companions cheered them on.

Bea appeared to still be in disbelief as she kept looking at her ring, kissing and hugging Dominic, and laughing at their colleagues capturing the sweet moment.

Dominic's voiceover continued throughout the video of the newly-engaged pair, "I can't stop imagining this lifetime that I will spend with you, mga memories nating bubuuin na magkasama, pati na rin ang pamilyang pinapangarap nating dalawa. Bawat malungkot at masaya, bawat gabi na maglalasingan lang tayo hanggang umaga. Lahat. Ikaw. Tayo."

"We have a lifetime para ma-experience pa ang maraming bagay sa mundo. Isang habang buhay na ikaw ang kasama, ikaw ang mamahalin, ikaw ang aalagaan at iingatan," the actor ended.

Among those who shared their well-wishes for the couple were Anne Curtis, Aga Muhlach, Iza Calzado, Coleen Garcia, Rica Peralejo, Diana Zubiri, Vina Morales, Gideon Hermosa, Mark Nicdao and Pam Quinones, who helped Dominic organize the proposal.

