Celebrity boundaries: Do they even exist?

This columnist with Lea during a previous interview: She can get candid, but Lea would always expect her interviewer to be well-researched about her project and career in general.

Of course, celebrity boundaries do exist! What a hot topic this has become because of Filipina legendary icon Lea Salonga, who is this week’s viral flavor, thanks to the so-called Filipino fans in New York, who claimed that they meant well when they uploaded the video of Lea in her dressing room without any malice.

In the OnePH program of Julius and Tintin Babao, video uploader Christopher Carpila explained why he has no remorse over his actions.

“Alam ko wala po akong ginawang masama. Alam ko yung pagka-post ko hindi ko intensyon na manira o ipakita sa buong mundo na ayun siya (I know I didn’t do anything wrong. When I posted the video, I had no intention to put her in a bad light or show the world that she was like that),” he said.

“Katulad ng sabi ko, tao lang. Tao lang na hindi nakapag-isip na kinlick (Like what I’ve said, I’m just human. A human being who didn’t think before clicking).”

He even went as far as using the “Filipino” card to justify his actions and reiterate how dismayed he was over the Broadway star’s reaction towards them as they barged into the backstage of her musical, Here Lies Love.

In the Broadway musical Here Lies Love, Lea Salonga is a co-producer and guest star playing Aurora Aquino. The stage icon became this week’s viral fl avor following a ‘dressing room incident’ with Filipino fans in New York, after her performance in the show. — Photo from Lea Salonga’s Instagram

“Alam mo ‘yun kasi pare-parehas po kasi kaming Filipino nasa ibang bansa po kami. Alam niyo naman ‘pag nasa ibang bansa tayo, yung embrace po natin mga Filipino (You know, we are all Filipinos and when in abroad, we are excited to embrace fellow Filipinos),” he continued.

Carpila also went as far as name-dropping Lea’s show producer G Tongi in hopes of enlightening people to understand his side but as it turned out, the former actress did not know him and his company.

His alibi was “Honest mistake po ‘yan siguro dahil si girl na kasama ko is talagang na-rattle na siya kumbaga na-shock na siya, eh dahil sa bungad sa amin ni Ms. Lea. (I think it was an honest mistake because the girl I was with, she was rattled, she was shocked, because of what Ms. Lea first said to us).”

“Kumbaga nabanggit niya na lang si Ms. G Tongi, which is ang talagang dapat niyang sasabihin is yung co-producers ng Here Lies Love na si Ms. Maria at Sir Garth na kakilala si Ms. G Tongi,” he added.

Whatever his reason may be, there are many showbiz outsiders and avid fans who would think that there is no decorum whatsoever in the industry, especially when approaching stars. We can’t blame the general public though, especially because of the glitz and glamour that is being shown on television and social media.

But besides the basic human boundaries that have to be respected, in shows like theatrical presentations or concerts, it is vital that everything is coordinated well with the producers, the publicity team and the artist’s management.

In the earlier days, there was a hazy line of how this worked, too, because of the Filipino “kakilala” or “I know the person” culture. But now that we are becoming more globalized and exposed to the global entertainment structure of things, even the fans should be well aware of that. It is funny that fans like Carpila does not know since he is not even based in the Philippines.

I met Lea early on in my showbiz days, way back in the very early 2010s and even then, she has been always professional, on time, stern but accommodating. She can get candid, but Lea would always expect her interviewer to be well-researched about her project and career in general.

Lea is a star who never sugarcoats or would adjust her answers just because. She always tells things as they are. Many stars exercise their “pa-showbiz” selves, but even with Lea’s decades-long career, she just stays professional, prepared and true.

So, what can we learn from this? Well, if you’re approaching your idols after a show, you can ask where is the proper area for a meet-and-greet, if there is any. If it is in a taping set that you happen to pass by, look for the producer or handler of the artist.

If you happen to see them in a public setting, it is also beneficial to take into consideration if they are with their loved ones and if they are bonding with family and friends; and if they are in a middle of a conversation. If they are, leave them in peace.

If they happen to walk by or be in the same social situation and the floor is open, you can conduct yourself properly and say which works of theirs have made you admire them. It is most likely that that would be appreciated.

Always think that celebrities are human beings, too. They get exhausted, they get tired, they also have things to attend to like you and me.