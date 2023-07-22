^

Entertainment

Ivana Alawi says Barbie Forteza nicest celebrity she worked with on GMA

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 22, 2023 | 3:50pm
Ivana Alawi says Barbie Forteza nicest celebrity she worked with on GMA
Barbie Forteza (left) is one of the kindest celebrities on GMA-7, said Ivana Alawi (right).
STAR / File, ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Ivana Alawi has good words for Barbie Forteza as she revealed that the GMA-7 star is the nicest celebrity she worked with on the network. 

Ivana was having a live question and answer with her fans while doing a mukbang with her mother and siblings, Mona and Hash. 

One of the questions asked was to name a celebrity who was kind to her when she started acting on GMA-7. She was booted out of the sixth season of "Starstruck" in 2015. Her batchmates included Faith da Silva, Migo Adecer and Klea Pineda, the latter two were the eventual winners of the reality talent search. 

“Si Barbie Forteza. Hindi ko siya malilimutan,” revealed Ivana. 

She recalled how Barbie was the kindest to her among the stars she worked with, whom she said were mean to her and her mother. 

“Maraming nagmamaldita sa’king nung nag-i-start ako sa GMA as in maraming masusungit. Ayaw tayong bigyan ng pwesto, ayaw kaming bigyan ng pagkain tapos sinusungitan kaming mag-ina," the vlogger-actress said. 

“Basta marami, and then ang pinaka naging mabait sa akin na hindi ko malilimutan, hindi ko pa siya nakakausap after pero si Barbie Forteza,” Ivana added. 

She said Barbie was genuine, and this might be the reason why the "Maria Clara at Ibarra" star is reaping one success after another these days. 

“Siya ay sobrang bait. Totoo talaga siya. Kaya super blessed niya kasi she really has a good heart,” Ivana ended. 

Barbie got wind of Ivana's compliment and dropped her a message on her Twitter. 

"Grabe naman to. Maraming salamat, @IvanaAlawi. So happy for all your success. Ingat kayo ni Mona. Hi po tita!" said Barbie. 

Ivana's younger sister, Mona, used to be active in showbiz when she was little. She starred in several GMA-7 shows, including "Munting Heredera" and "Aso ni Roque." 

RELATED: What Ivana Alawi wants in a man

vuukle comment

BARBIE FORTEZA

IVANA ALAWI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Benj Pangilinan on showbiz advice from mom Maricel, brother Donny

Benj Pangilinan on showbiz advice from mom Maricel, brother Donny

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
As someone who hails from a showbiz clan, it was no surprise that Benj Pangilinan, brother of Donny and son of Maricel Laxa,...
Entertainment
fbtw
G Tongi denies knowing fans who name-dropped her in viral Lea Salonga video, issues reminders

G Tongi denies knowing fans who name-dropped her in viral Lea Salonga video, issues reminders

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipino-American actress Giselle "G" Töngi, a producer on Broadway's "Here Lies Love," shared on her social...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rachelle Ann Go reprising 'Hamilton' role for Philippine run

Rachelle Ann Go reprising 'Hamilton' role for Philippine run

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actress-singer Rachelle Ann Go will have special homecoming as she reprises her role of Eliza Schuyler-Hamilton in "Hamilton"...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Sana lang nasabi n&rsquo;ya nang mas maayos&rsquo;: Janno Gibbs reacts to Lea Salonga&rsquo;s scuffle with Pinoy fans in New York

‘Sana lang nasabi n’ya nang mas maayos’: Janno Gibbs reacts to Lea Salonga’s scuffle with Pinoy fans in New York

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Actor and singer Janno Gibbs shared his take on Tony Award winner Lea Salonga’s recent viral video uploaded by a frustrated...
Entertainment
fbtw
An engaging drama that deals with matters about friends and lovers

An engaging drama that deals with matters about friends and lovers

By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
An engaging romantic drama, for me, is relatable and realistic.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gigi Hadid arrested, released for marijuana possession in Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid arrested, released for marijuana possession in Cayman Islands

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Gigi Hadid and her friend were arrested last July 10 for the importation of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Entertainment
fbtw
Elton John, Billy Joel, Michael Bubl&eacute; and more pay tribute to Tony Bennett

Elton John, Billy Joel, Michael Bublé and more pay tribute to Tony Bennett

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Legendary American singer Tony Bennett died on July 21 at the ripe age of 96, his life immortalized by his peers in personal...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Succession' star Cox leads UK actors' fight against AI

'Succession' star Cox leads UK actors' fight against AI

By Agence France-Presse | 6 hours ago
Actors chanted "luvvies united will never be defeated" and waved UK acting union Equity banners in solidarity with the US...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Oppenheimer' review: Cillian Murphy's brilliant lead as 'destroyer of worlds' in Christopher Nolan epic

'Oppenheimer' review: Cillian Murphy's brilliant lead as 'destroyer of worlds' in Christopher Nolan epic

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Christopher Nolan is firm in his beliefs about what film should be and can do as a medium, and "Oppenheimer" shows that he...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with