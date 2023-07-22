Ivana Alawi says Barbie Forteza nicest celebrity she worked with on GMA

Barbie Forteza (left) is one of the kindest celebrities on GMA-7, said Ivana Alawi (right).

MANILA, Philippines — Ivana Alawi has good words for Barbie Forteza as she revealed that the GMA-7 star is the nicest celebrity she worked with on the network.

Ivana was having a live question and answer with her fans while doing a mukbang with her mother and siblings, Mona and Hash.

One of the questions asked was to name a celebrity who was kind to her when she started acting on GMA-7. She was booted out of the sixth season of "Starstruck" in 2015. Her batchmates included Faith da Silva, Migo Adecer and Klea Pineda, the latter two were the eventual winners of the reality talent search.

“Si Barbie Forteza. Hindi ko siya malilimutan,” revealed Ivana.

She recalled how Barbie was the kindest to her among the stars she worked with, whom she said were mean to her and her mother.

“Maraming nagmamaldita sa’king nung nag-i-start ako sa GMA as in maraming masusungit. Ayaw tayong bigyan ng pwesto, ayaw kaming bigyan ng pagkain tapos sinusungitan kaming mag-ina," the vlogger-actress said.

“Basta marami, and then ang pinaka naging mabait sa akin na hindi ko malilimutan, hindi ko pa siya nakakausap after pero si Barbie Forteza,” Ivana added.

She said Barbie was genuine, and this might be the reason why the "Maria Clara at Ibarra" star is reaping one success after another these days.

“Siya ay sobrang bait. Totoo talaga siya. Kaya super blessed niya kasi she really has a good heart,” Ivana ended.

Barbie got wind of Ivana's compliment and dropped her a message on her Twitter.

"Grabe naman to. Maraming salamat, @IvanaAlawi. So happy for all your success. Ingat kayo ni Mona. Hi po tita!" said Barbie.

Ivana's younger sister, Mona, used to be active in showbiz when she was little. She starred in several GMA-7 shows, including "Munting Heredera" and "Aso ni Roque."

