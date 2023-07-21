^

Kim Chiu: I'm open to working with anyone from GMA 7

Leah Salterio - The Philippine Star
July 21, 2023 | 12:00am
Kim Chiu: Iâ€™m open to working with anyone from GMA 7 The transfer of the noontime show
Kim Chiu says that the second half of 2023 will be a more exciting time for her personally.
It’s Showtime to GMA 7-owned GTV Channel is interesting to all its hosts, Kim Chiu included.

“You will really get to anticipate it,” Kim said. “Clearly, there’s no more network war. It’s love, love, love for everyone.

“It’s still going to be the same, only, the reach of the program became much wider. I’m really very happy and very thankful about that because we’ll be seen in a lot of platforms, more free TV channels. We will make more madlang people happy.”

A number of GMA artists are now seen in It’s Showtime and even in ASAP, the ABS-CBN’s Sunday noontime show.

“That’s really exciting for our madlang people viewers,” Kim added. “Everything that we’re doing, that’s for our audience.”

Kim cannot be thankful enough that her It’s Showtime family has been very supportive through the years that she has been hosting the noontime show.

“They’ve been very, very supportive,” she attested. “They’ve seen my growth as an artist and as an endorser. Their support is always there. I can always feel it and the loyalty that they give back to you.

“When you really feel the support and loyalty that your family is giving you, you will really stay with them for a long time.”

With the so-called end of network wars, Kim still doesn’t want to give a definite conclusion.

Kim, longtime endorser and celebrity ambassador for the fastfood brand Chowking, introduces the all-new Spicy Chao Fan at the #ShareYourSpice press event.
“We really don’t know what will happen tomorrow,” she said. “Let’s just enjoy everything that is happening at the moment. Let’s live, experience and embrace the change.

For the second half of 2023, Kim assures it will be more exciting not just for It’s Showtime but for her personally.

Now that her boyfriend Xian Lim is also seen on GMA 7, she feels they can team up again on TV.

“Xian and I will see each other soon,” Kim said. “I’m open to working with anyone on GMA 7, not just Xian. As long as the project is good, I can work well with any artist.”

Kim recently came out to introduce the new product of Chowking, spicy chao fan.

“Rice is life,” she stressed. “Who doesn’t want rice? It gives you energy and happiness. Chao fan is my comfort food everywhere I go. From one activity or event to another. That is not a secret to the people around me.”

Kim has been endorsing Chowking for six years and the restaurant is very supportive of the things that the actress does, especially her charity program in the provinces, like feeding kids.

