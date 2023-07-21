Ice Seguerra tapped as opening act for Alanis Morissetteâ€™s Manila concerts

^

Ice Seguerra tapped as opening act for Alanis Morissette’s Manila concerts

Lyka Nicart - The Philippine Star
July 21, 2023 | 12:00am
Ice Seguerra tapped as opening act for Alanis Morissette's Manila concerts
child star will be the special guest at the Manila stop of the Canadian- American hitmaker’s 25th anniversary tour of Jagged Little Pill. Promoted by Ovation Productions, the two-night concert is happening on Aug. 1 and 2 at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena.
ICE SEGUERRA'S FACEBOOK PAGE

Ice Seguerra was over the moon after he was chosen as Alanis Morissette’s opening act for her two-night concert in the Philippines.

The former child star took to social media to announce that he will be the special guest at the Manila stop of the Canadian-American hitmaker’s 25th anniversary tour of Jagged Little Pill, which is happening on Aug. 1 and 2 at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena.

“EEEEEEEEEEHHHHHHHHH!!! KINIKILIG AKOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! Homaygaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahdddd!!!” Ice gushed in an Instagram post.

“I grew up listening to her music! This album was my companion mula umaga hanggang gabi!

“I hope to see you all on Aug. 1 and 2 at the MOA Arena! Let’s all celebrate the one and only, Alanis Morissette,” he added.

Ice’s wife Liza Diño-Seguerra, meanwhile, took pride in her husband being the front act at Alanis’ much-awaited shows in the country, which are pushing through finally after being postponed thrice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I AM SOOOOOO PROUD OF YOU MAHAL KO,” Liza wrote in capital letters.

Ice is known for his songs such as Pagdating ng Panahon and Ano’ng Nangyari Sa Ating Dalawa.

Alanis rose to global fame in the ‘90s with her groundbreaking album Jagged Little Pill, which featured hits and anthems of her generation such as Ironic, Hand in My Pocket and You Oughta Know.

Her concerts in Manila are promoted by Ovation Productions, with TAPGO.TV as the official media partner. Day 1 is already sold-out while Day 2 tickets are still available via smtickets.com. Tickets are priced at P14,750 (SVIP), P13,750 (VIP), P11,750 (Patron), P9,750 (Lower Box A), P8,750 (Lower Box B), P5,750 (Upper Box) and P2,750 (General Admission). Check out https://ovationproductionsmanila.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/ovationproductions for other details.

