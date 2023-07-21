The Summer I Turned Pretty stars proud to contribute to Asian representation in Hollywood Â Â 

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars proud to contribute to Asian representation in Hollywood

Lola Tung (Belly Conklin) on Asian-American representation in Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty: ‘It’s just the coolest thing ever and I feel very, very lucky. We’re very grateful.’

Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, one of Amazon Prime Video’s most popular shows, has started streaming with a fresh episode airing weekly until the season finale on Aug. 18.

The young-adult romance premiered on July 14 with the first three episodes. The fourth of eight episodes is dropping today.

The series adapted from New York Times best-selling author Jenny Han’s coming-of-age romance novels of the same title, follows 16-year-old Belly Conklin (played by Lola Tung), who lives for summers at Cousins Beach, where everything “enchanting and magical” seemingly happens to her between the months of June to August.

But one summer she finds herself entangled in a love triangle with two childhood friends who also happen to be brothers — Jeremiah and Conrad Fisher (played by Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney, respectively).

According to the synopsis for Season 2, Belly, who previously couldn’t wait to revisit Cousins Beach, is no longer sure her summer will ever be the same, with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her and the return of the brothers’ mom Susannah’s cancer. An unexpected visitor also threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house. Belly has to rally the gang to come together — and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.

The Philippine STAR recently joined a virtual roundtable interview with The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Asian-American lead star Lola. She was joined by fellow Asian-American actor Sean Kauffman who plays Belly’s handsome and high-achieving brother, Steven, to talk more about what to watch out for in the series.

They also spoke about contributing to the Asian-American representation in Hollywood through this Prime Video Original show.

Lola, according to a Harper’s Bazaar feature article, was born and raised in New York City to a Chinese-Swedish American mother and an Eastern European American father. Sean, on the other hand, has mentioned in interviews that he’s of Japanese descent.

Sean Kauffman, who’s also of Asian heritage, plays Belly’s handsome and high-achieving brother, Steven, in the young-adult romance series.

Below are excerpts from our Zoom interview:

On what to expect from their characters in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2:

Lola: “I think they can expect a lot of growth from all of the characters because it’s been a little while since we’ve seen them and they’ve all matured and the relationships have definitely changed. They’re, I think, dealing with sort of the newness of those really long, really older relationships that have completely shifted now after major life events that have kind of completely changed their lives.

“Like Steven’s going off to college soon. He’s graduated high school, that’s a major milestone in his life, and Belly’s gonna have to be on her own sort of the next year… in a sense.”

Sean: “I think there’s just a lot of stuff that the characters have never been presented with before. There’s a lot of new challenges that come with just growing up and becoming a young adult and specifically the circumstances that they’re faced with.”

PRIME VIDEO Lola and Sean with The Summer I Turned Pretty co-stars Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah) and Christopher Briney (Conrad).

On the sibling relationship between Belly and Steven in the second season:

Sean: “I think it’s actually very beautifully written. I think it’s the natural progression, in my opinion, that siblings go through — especially when you’re at home together, when you’re younger, there’s just so much fighting and you’re sharing a house together and you’re constantly doing everything together.

“I think the moment that two people kind of reach adulthood and one of them is going off and another one is starting their own life, there’s a realization, like, ‘Oh, you are an adult. I am an adult. Let’s try to repair, mend and work towards forming a bond that could last a lifetime rather than just bickering all the time.”

Lola: “Also like, sort of in that same idea, once you become an adult, you’re actively making that choice to keep that relationship with your sibling in a different way than when you’re under the same roof and whatever it is. I mean, again, they’ve been facing many, many things that they’ve never been faced with before.

“I think it’s also a little bit like distance makes the heart grow fonder. And they’ve had time apart for a little bit. I don’t think I’ve ever used the word fonder in a different sentence. But yeah, I think they’ve realized how much they do mean to each other and how nice it is to have each other during this time because I think they understand their experiences more than anyone else.”

On the challenges they experienced during filming:

Lola: “I feel like most of them are pretty fun just because we have a good time on set. I think this season, there were a lot of fun scenes at home between the two of us (me and Sean), just with our family, that you don’t get to see as much of Belly and Steven during the school year, sort of removed from Cousins Beach and that was really fun to film.

“And to be on set was fun all the time. There were definitely some more emotional scenes that were… that I felt I put a lot of pressure on myself for just because they’re such iconic moments in the book. And those were a little bit daunting at first, but I still enjoyed filming them and I hope people enjoy watching them.”

On what it felt to be part of the screen adaptation of books already loved by so many fans:

Lola: “It’s really, really special. There’s a very loyal fan base already that it was, again, sort of scary to begin… to approach those scenes that are so iconic in the books that people love so much and these characters that people have loved for so long. You really want to be able to do them justice and sort of give the fans the characters that they’ve loved and known for so long.

“But, I think they’ve been so kind to us for the most part and it’s really special to get to bring that to life in the way that we are now, what, almost 15 years after the first book came out. Yeah, in our own way, I think it’s really special.”

Sean: “I mean it’s special and it’s intimidating. You just want people who were fans of the books when I was a little five years old like… I want to make them happy and give justice to them. But at the same time, we have to bring what we can to the characters. So it’s intimidating, but it’s such a fun challenge. I think that presents itself and again. But everybody’s been so supportive. You know, everybody’s just been amazing.”

On being part of the Asian-American representation through the series:

Sean: “I think it’s one of the most, if not the most, like beautiful parts about being on this show. I think Jenny has done a wonderful job of giving Asian-Americans a voice and especially a voice where their race and heritage is not the forefront of the show. They can simply exist and be Asian-American without it being even commented on. And I think that that’s absolutely beautiful, you know!”

Lola: “It’s very special and it’s special to get messages from fans and from young Asian-American actors who really felt like the show resonated with them and who are appreciative. I think, you know, it’s all you could ever ask for and wish for as an actor. And the fact that we also have a creator who’s Asian-American who’s on set all the time. And we had an Asian-American director and an Asian-American DP (director of photography). It’s just the coolest thing ever and I feel very, very lucky. Yeah, we’re very grateful.”